Darren Haynes was the sole Lewes Wanderer to participate in the end-of-season Team Championships. With no clubmates to team up with, he instead took part in the support race where he collaborated with Martin Brown (Sevenoaks Tri-Club), Phillip Murrell (Forest Sude Riders) and Norman Blissett (trainSharp Club).

The event was held at Ardingly Showground, where conditions were considerably colder and muddier than when this venue hosted Round 2 of the London League.

To further mix things up each rider in their impromptu team was randomly gridded in one of four waves set racing at one-minute intervals.

Darren had the dubious pleasure of being in the second wave, after Martin but before Philip and Norman, who would have far more traffic to get past in order to get to the front.

Fourteenth at the conclusion of the first of seven circuits, Darren put in his fastest lap the next time around to improve to 13th. He gained another spot on lap three, only to be demoted back to where he started on lap five.

He recovered one of those places on the penultimate tour and held on to finish 13th from 41 finishers. Martin finished 8th, Philip a superb 10th and Norman a strong 21st as the makeshift team claimed third spot on the podium.

The local time-trial season kicked off on a beautiful spring morning with the East Sussex Cycling Association 10 held on the well-used A22/Boship course. A trio of Lewes Wanderers took part and between them they too took third place in the team competition.

Alex Steer fared best with a time four seconds outside of 26 minutes to place 16th from 24 finishers overall and fourth from half-a-dozen on road bikes. Peter Baker was 19th in a time six seconds over 27 minutes, while Ben Gregory was 5th in the road bike class and 21st overall in a time three seconds under 28 minutes.