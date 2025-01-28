Darts pairs and plate finalists are confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Horsham 5s Dart League’s Flying Pairs and Spudz Plate competitions were supported by 38 players.

A total of £187.20 was raised during the evening. Thank you to all who contributed.

The Flying Pairs final will be between Paul Clark of Southwater Club A and Josh Mauger of Ashington Club, who will play Lee Burlton Steve Courquin, both of Southwater Club B.

Players who were beaten in the first round were able to enter The Spudz Plate, with 16 players competing. The final will be between Dave Lennon of The Windmill and Paul Williams of Shelley A, who will face Tommy Gander of The Plough and Paul Eggleton of The White Horse.

Flying Pairs and Spudz Plate finalists

Three 180s were recorded during the evening, by Josh Mauger, Tommy Gander and Casey Hill

There was a 100+ finish by Adam Pranskus (113).

Thanks to Tony Harris for organising the event and Southwater Club for hosting.

The draw for the semi-finals of the Jack Tofts Cup was made by Steve Budd of The Plough and is as follows: Southwater Club B vs. The Shelley Arms A @ Ashington Club (TBC); Ashington Club vs. Southwater Club A @ Southwater Club. Mick Edwards Plate Round Robin 2nd match: Shelley Arms B v The Plough. Ties to be played on Monday, March 3.