Dragons forward Adam Campbell-Stone continues his phenomenal form

Sussex striker Adam Campbell-Stone recently achieved a significant milestone by scoring his 200th career goal for TD Shipley FC in the Southern Combination Football League (SCFL) Division Two . He reached this mark with a brace against Worthing Town last weekend, contributing to a 7-2 victory.

Based in Crawley, Campbell-Stone is a Finance Analyst, a fiancée, and a father. He has accumulated these goals in just over six years with the Dragons. Despite interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid, he has remained loyal to TD Shipley FC, which is rare in modern football. His dedication highlights a strong connection to his club. With many playing years still ahead, his presence and scoring ability are expected to continue challenging opposing goalkeepers.