Deadly Dragons striker hits the 200-goal mark

By Kev Gargini
Contributor
Published 26th Sep 2025, 05:35 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 15:47 BST
TD Shipley forward Adam Campbell-Stone’s phenomenal form has taken him to the impressive 200-goal mark.

He achieved the significant milestone by scoring his 200th career goal for the Dragons in the Southern Combination Football League Division 2, with a double against Worthing Town, contributing to a 7-2 victory.

Based in Crawley, Campbell-Stone is a Finance Analyst, a fiancée and a father. He has accumulated these goals in just over six years with the Dragons.

Despite interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid, he has remained loyal to TD Shipley, something that is rare in modern football.

His dedication highlights a strong connection to his club. With many playing years still ahead of him, his presence and scoring ability are expected to continue challenging opposing goalkeepers.

