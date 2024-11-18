Dean Cup run ends

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 08:02 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 08:42 GMT
East Dean crashed out of the Malcolm Simmonds Memorial Cup in a 7-1 loss to Premier Division opposition Rudgwick.

The visitors took the lead on 11 minutes after a Dean midfielder got caught in possession of the edge of his box. A second followed 10 minutes later when Rudgwick’s impressive wingers combined from a cross in from the left where his teammate stole a march on his man to head home.

On 28 minutes an initial strike at goal was well blocked by the Deans’ defence; however the ball fell kindly to their man who slotted the ball home from 8 yards.

Just before the break another pacy attack by the visitors lead to the Dean conceding a soft penalty, and the Rudgwick striker made no mistake from the spot sending them into the break 4-0 up.

Ollie Haggar takes on the Rudgwick defender - picture by Roger SmithOllie Haggar takes on the Rudgwick defender - picture by Roger Smith
The home side managed to reduce the deficit 10 minutes into the second half when Brad Silvester rounded the keeper and slotted home.

Any hope of a comeback was shortlived when a corner to the near post flew in off a combination of a Dean and a Rudgwick player into the net.

Rudgwick’s sixth came in the 76th minute when an attack down the right was finished by their striker who fired home from a tight angle.

Silvester was denied his second when his brilliant control of a long ball turned two defenders to shift the ball on to his left foot and unleash a venomous strike from 20 yards which cannoned off the inside of the post, trickled across the goal and went out for a goal kick.

Nras Silvester rounds the keeper to score East Deans only goalNras Silvester rounds the keeper to score East Deans only goal
A miserable afternoon for The Dean was wrapped up as an attack down the left resulted in a low cross fired into the path of the Rudgwick striker who sidestepped the defence and slotted the ball home.

East Dean keeper Joby Oram pulled off a number of impressive saves preventing a bigger loss.

The Dean return to league action away to Newtown Villa this weekend.

