Dean finally get three points

East Dean finally recorded their first league win of the season with a narrow 3-2 victory over bottom of the table Newtown Villa.

Both teams observed a minutes silence in respect for Poppy Atkinson who tragically passed away.

The Dean started bright and created a couple of chances within the first 10 minutes of the game but couldn't find the breakthrough.

Against the run of play Newtown took the lead when a clearance fell to the away side and the cross-cum-shot lofted into the top corner.

East deans Ben Pett geoes close for the Dean

The Dean responded well and equalised through a James Crane header from Ben Pett's cross.

The pressure from East Dean paid off and took the lead not long before half time.

Zane Williams deep cross fell to Pett whose volley hit the post but Crane was on hand to covert the rebound.

Half time East Dean 2-1 Newtown Villa.

James cranes overhead kick is some how save by the Newtown kipper

The Dean once against started brightest between the two teams and extended their lead to two goals.

A long ball forward gave Pett another chance but his short was parried by the goalkeeper with Martin Lawrence on hand to finish the rebound.

Newtown's goalkeeper prevented Crane's hat trick, superbly tipping his overhead kick effort over the bar.

Villa put pressure on East Dean and finally it paid off bringing the game to 3-2.

Martin Lawrence escapes a Newtown defender

Once again Villa's goalkeeper kept them in it when he tipped a shot onto the post.

There was a couple of shaky moments from the home side but fought to the end to ensure they finished their Saturday afternoon with a win under their belts.

East Dean 3-2 Newtown Villa.