Dean lose out on penalties
Despite leading at half time and battling throughout, East Dean crashed out the cup after a 4-2 loss on penalties.
Both sides matched up well and battled evenly throughout the game, but it was Goring who progressed through to the next round.
Chances were occuring for both sides early on as they looked to put pressure on the opposition and East Dean went 1-0 up thanks to James Crane.
Tom Bann put a brilliant ball over the top for Crane to compose himself and dance between the defenders before slotting home.
Goring thought they'd equalised but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Half time East Dean 1-0 Goring.
Goring came out stronger in the second half as they looked to equalise but the defence stood firm - for now.
About 20 minutes in Goring equalised as a free kick was looped in and deflected off an East Dean head and in.
Goring then went ahead in the game when a mistake at the back gave the striker the opportunity to tuck the ball into the bottom corner.
With five minutes to go Crane added a second firing home from close range.
On penalties, Goring went through 4-2 with conversions from Zane Williams & Brad Silvester for The Dean.