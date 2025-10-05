Dean secure another win

A brace from Alfie Barclay and Ashley Carter helped East dean to another victory

With a minutes silence held for Phil Cooper in The Deans first game at home since his passing. There was a performance the great man would have been proud of.

Starting the game playing into a very strong head wind, The Dean found themselves in with Alfie Barcley striking a powerful effort on goal only to be denied by a very good save.

Not long later Dean was in on the right hand side with Joe Murray, after beating his full back and cutting inside, he beat the recovering centre half only to put his effort just wide of the mark.

Some loose passes led to Optimus having a couple of counter attack chances, balls from the left found no one in the box.

Passages of play were few a far between and the ball spent a fair amount of time being turned over by both sides. That was until Matt Goff in the middle of the park today was found in acres of space by keeper Chris Kiddell.

Turning and playing fast and forward, he found Amir Jamaly, beating his man and finding Goff again, he found the pass to Alfie Barclay and the young man dually obliged by smashing the ball into the top right hand corner. 1-0.

A few chances led to corners and said corners resulted in good headed efforts from Jason Houghton and Ash Carter.

Dave knight clears for the Dean

HT 1-0.

Some encouragement and emphasis on keeping on playing simple football, other than the first 5 minutes of the restart it was a game being dominated once again by East Dean.

The dominance paid off, a passage of football worked from back to front, through the middle of the pitch, out wide and back into the middle and into the box a shot popped up off an Optimus arm and a penalty was given. 2-0 Alfie Barclay showing his confidence from the spot.

From the restart Optimus went all the way back to their keeper, hunting him down was Joe Murray and as he went to clear Murray pinched the ball away and tapped it in the net 3-0.

Joe Murray shot goes just wide

Dominance of the ball led to chances for Amir Jamaly, Alfie Barclay and Adam Yaxley which couldn’t be converted.

Set pieces have been fruitful for The Dean so far this season and today was another example of this. Setting up with an in-swinging corner every Dean player around the keeper and the goal line. Andy Weir whipped a ball into the back post and it slotted into the top corner of the side netting. 4-0.

There’s obviously been a lot of changes this season but one thing that is a constant is Ash Carters performances in an East Dean shirt. Carter got his name on the scoresheet again with a tap in to make it 5-0 and then a lovely guided header minutes later from a superb Jason Houghton cross to make it 6-0. A real Man of the Match performance in the middle of the park with a notable mention to Matt Goff as well!