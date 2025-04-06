Debs' delight as Heath earn Dailt Mail Foursomes win
They had already beaten Cottesmore away and are now looking forward to the third round draw and hopefully taking another step towards the September finals at St Pierre, Chepstow.
Eighteen-handicap Hoskins has been in particularly strong form lately, following up her win in the first medal of the season with victory in the following week's stableford competition.
With points on every hole and a card that included three pars amd a birdie her 36 point total put her five clear of Lynne Jones and seven ahead of Julie Law.
Heath's men, meanwhile, were pleased to find the Waterfall course restored to its usual length on Saturday with the orange tees in use for the first time this year .
Chas Denny, off five, was round in two over par with four birdies before signing for 39 points, a gross score matched by Steve Wright but worth three points less off his two handicap. Third-placed Luke Bennnet, now off plus one, took third place with 34.
Heath's winter knock-outs have been concluded with Andrew Stewart beating Thomas Smith to claim the singles crown and two other Andrews, Jones and Simmons, beating Steve Latham and Duncan MacOwan in the better-ball pairs.
Mina Burton has claimed the Ladies' Winter Eclectic with a gross 78, nett 70.5, for the best scores on each hole over six rounds.