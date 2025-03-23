Defensive blunders cost Yapton defeat to Worthing BCOB

Yapton 2, Worthing BCOB 3 West Sussex Lge, Div 2S

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yapton, due to meet BCOB in the semi-finals of the Chichester Charity Cup, lost the dummy run because of defensive blunders.

They trailed 2-0 at half-time, then improved and pulled one back when Joey Aldridge crossed, Scott Hunter's header was saved and Harry Wollers pounced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving away a penalty, which was converted, was the last straw for Yapton, though near the end, Hunter's through pass reached Aldridge, who hit a post and converted the rebound.

Tell us your team news.

In Division 3C, Yapton thirds played out an even and goalless first half away to Chapel and then took over completely to win 5-0 with goals from Aaron Tague, Dan Gill, Keiran Mills, Bradley Self and John Goord.