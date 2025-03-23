Defensive blunders cost Yapton defeat to Worthing BCOB
Yapton, due to meet BCOB in the semi-finals of the Chichester Charity Cup, lost the dummy run because of defensive blunders.
They trailed 2-0 at half-time, then improved and pulled one back when Joey Aldridge crossed, Scott Hunter's header was saved and Harry Wollers pounced.
Giving away a penalty, which was converted, was the last straw for Yapton, though near the end, Hunter's through pass reached Aldridge, who hit a post and converted the rebound.
In Division 3C, Yapton thirds played out an even and goalless first half away to Chapel and then took over completely to win 5-0 with goals from Aaron Tague, Dan Gill, Keiran Mills, Bradley Self and John Goord.