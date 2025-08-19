Deflected early Beckenham Town goal bounces Hassocks out of FA Cup

One deflected goal was all that separated Hassocks and Isthmian League South East Division promotion hopefuls Beckenham Town in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

It was scored in the eighth minute by Becks right-back Henry Douglas. The Robins otherwise competed well against visitors who most expect to be at the opposite end of the table to Hassocks come the end of the season.

Both sides sprung surprises with their formations. James Westlake named Liam Benson and Charlie Pitcher in his starting XI; two strikers being something of a rarity for the Robins.

Away boss Danny Waldren reverted to a 4-2-3-1 as the Beckenham playing legend sought his first win since taking over as manager in the summer after a defeat and a draw in their opening two league matches.

Hassocks captain Harvey Blake in Emirates FA Cup action against Beckenham Town | Picture: Phil Westlake

Beckenham looked dangerous even before Douglas struck so early. Steve Townsend went down in the area with just four minutes on the clock. Hassocks were perhaps a shade lucky that referee Edward Smith waved played on.

There was no such fortune four minutes later. Bradley Ryan delivered an in-swinging corner which Douglas did well to contort his body and meet on the half-volley 10 yards out. Jack Troak was the Robin it hit on the way through as he tangled with Townsend at the far post, causing the ball to fly over the sprawling James Shaw.

The next 20 minutes or so belonged to Beckenham with Hassocks struggling to match the visitors’ intensity and more noticeably, physicality. Shaw had to make a fine save with his legs to deny Townsend. Another Ryan set piece delivery caused issues, headed wide by captain Jack Holland.

The lively Ryan next fizzed an effort from 25 yards which Shaw went full stretch to tip around the post. There was little time for Shaw to relax as a double save denied Louie Theophanous from a volley and follow up header. Ryan was of course the Becks player who created the chance.

Having weathered that storm, the Robins began to come into things as the first half progressed. Lewis Finney saw his distance drive turned away in impressive fashion by Becks goalkeeper James Batt.

That was followed by a pair of outstanding goal line blocks from Douglas and Mudiaga Wanogho, keeping Hassocks out twice in the same bout of penalty box pinball. The breathlessness continued as Becks rounded off the opening 45 minutes by slamming the bar through Ryan. Sam Wood then set up Theophanous for a volley straight at Shaw.

Things tailed off after the break as the relentless pace at which the first half ebbed and flowed perhaps unsurprisingly lessened. Townsend got a toe to a through ball to poke it past Shaw. Liam Hendy though managed to clear before the advantage could be doubled.

The hour mark saw Pitcher burst through to latch onto a long Shaw ball over smashed over the top. Wanogho and Holland combined to put Pitcher under enough pressure for his volley to drift the wrong side of the upright.

Entering the final 10 and Hassocks threw the kitchen sink at Becks. A series of corners came to nothing, thanks largely to Holland heading everything away. And when it wasn’t the Becks skipper throwing himself at any delivery into the box, it was Batt showing impressive confidence and handling to come and claim.

The Robins scored so many goals from set pieces in their double-winning campaign last season that the difference in goalkeeping standard between step four and step five is already being made clear to see from such scenarios.

One final roll of the dice saw the magical sight of Shaw coming up for the last play of the game, a Hassocks free kick. Batt though took the catch once more as Beckenham booked a first qualifying round home tie.