Goring CC FC lost 1-0 away to Ferring Reserves in the West Sussex League Division 1 South.

There was a bright start from Goring and they felt certain Jordan Jones had been brought down inside the penalty area – only for the referee to give a free kick just outside the box. Luke Tate stepped up but his effort went narrowly over the bar.

Goring continued to press and Dave Wilcox fed Alex Staines only for his shot to hit the post.

Wilcox again fed Tate down the left and his cross was met by Staines, whose first-time strike was somehow kept out by the home goalkeeper.

Goring continued to take the game to Ferring and on 26 minutes Jones slipped in Staines but his shot once again produced a fine save by the keeper.

Just before half time Jack Cottingham released Tate and his cross found Jacob Pippin whose first time shot beat the keeper only for it to be cleared off the line, ending the half 0-0.

The second half began with Goring again pressing hard for the lead with Staines winning an early free kick 25 yards out.

Captain Todor Bankov saw his strike beat the keeper only for the ball to bounce back off the post and fall to Ben Crack whose goal bound effort was once again cleared off the line.

Ferring were enjoying more of the game as the half went on and on 73 minutes a quick counter and smart cross found Aaron Hassell at the back post and he made no mistake with a fine effort to give Ferring the lead.

Goring pushed hard for an equaliser in the final stages and were unlucky when a free kick from substitute Rio Imbimbo on 84 minutes hit the cross bar and bounced to safety bringing the game to an end with a 1-0 victory to Ferring.