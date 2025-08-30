Disappointment for Lancing Bowling Club

The final Adur League games were played at the end of the period, July 18 to August 22. These took place Southwick/Southwick Park bowling greens when all players representing their clubs were present.

Lancing were disappointed with their overall results during the competition. On completion of the games, everyone returned to clubhouse for the presentation to the winners, Southwick Bowling Club.

Colin Burton the coordinator and Lancing Captain of the Adur league presented the Adur Shield to Southwick Captain, John English, congratulating the team for their convincing win, and all players who took part in the competition. He also gave thanks to the hosts for running the bar and refreshment, giving Lynn Mardell further thanks for producing the delicious buffet. John English echoed the thanks which Colin had expressed.

To view the results, go to https://www.lancingbowlsclub.com under Competition Information.

Shield Presentation by Colin Burton (LHS) , Adur League coordinator, to Captain of Southwick Bowling Club

The Brodie Tray against Shoreham was another difficult game, played on August 26, with one of the triples and the rink losing by high scores. However, the other triple, Phil Hillsden. Martin Salter and John O’Connell were 1-10 down on seventh end but then pressurised Shoreham to end the game as a draw 16-16.

The pairs with Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe, had a super game winning with a score 28-7. Unfortunately, despite the latter success, Shoreham were overall winners 82-65 and 7-3 League points.

Friday, August 29 was the annual game against West Wickham played on Lancing green. Thanks to les Koroknai and Martin Salter for arranging and managing the day.

The weather did not look to good to start with but turned out to be a nice afternoon. The games were close throughout. The result was both clubs sharing the honours winning three triples each.

Lancing and West Wickham group photograph

Phil Hillsden was top rink with his team, Ken Hawkin and John O’Connell, scoring 21-9. All games were played in a very friendly atmosphere. On completion of games, everyone adjourned for an excellent ploughman's lunch and refreshments with the usual friendly banter.

More thanks to Alan for the shopping for the lunch, Pat Wadey, Jill Koroknai and Paulette Salter for managing the lunch. Apologies if others who were involved and not mentioned.

West Wickham were thanked for their effort to take part in this event and Lancing look forward to the returning fixture in 2026 at West Wickham. West Wickham were advised to have a safe journey home.