Ditchling RFC 1st XV v Uckfield RFC 1st XV

Newly promoted Ditchling RFC (by Graham Botfield)

Ditchling 1st XV 21 - Uckfield 1st XV 37

Newly promoted Ditchling RFC began the 2024/25 season in Counties 2 Sussex league hosting Uckfield RFC in front of a large crowd of spectators. It was expected to be a tough encounter against an old adversary in perfect playing conditions and the game did not disappoint.

For the first 15 minutes it was even between both sides with Uckfield adopting a powerful ‘channel 1’ game. Ditchling equal to it showing good flair in the backs. Then after 20 minutes after good mauling and an excellent miss pass, Uckfield scored the opening try.

Ditchling winning lineout

This was soon matched with the skilful Ditchling backs passing through the hands onto speedy Nick Whitely-Jones who from the halfway line, cut a swath through the Uckfield defence to score in the corner. Whitely-Jones followed up his try with an excellent conversion to lead 7:5.

For the remainder of the half Ditchling dominated territory despite the hard running of Uckfield and showed great resolve against larger opposition. Then suddenly after a series of penalties Uckfield worked the ball through the forwards and then quick passing to the winger scored on the stroke of half time.

HT Ditchling 7 Uckfield 12

Into the second half and Uckfield began to dominate through the hard running of their forwards backed by good handling. After missing 2 penalties they eventually scored through the middle to lead by 10 points.

With injuries to Barney, Hinch and Rory hampering Ditchling’s structure they demonstrated the character the club is known for and stepped up a level to create a very well worked try. With great interplay between the forwards and backs Ditchling worked the ball up the field to score through Ollie Van Hoeken which was duly converted by Whitely-Jones.

With the score at 14-24 the game began to open up nicely, the next score could have gone to either team. Unfortunately, it was Uckfield who scored, capitalising on a spilled pass just as Ditchling began to break away. That was soon followed by a lovely piece of skill with Stan kicking through for Adam Crook to collect and run through to score Ditchling’s 3rd try. Whitely-Jones added the conversion. Now at 21-28 both teams fought hard for the next score, but it was Uckfield who managed to close the game out with a penalty and a further try in the dying minutes.

Congratulations to Uckfield who deserved the win and played a powerful game. There were plenty of positives and lessons for Ditchling to take going into the next game against Brighton 2nds. Ditchling held their shape against a larger well drilled opposition and played well as a team, with little sign of rustiness. They were fit and ready after a good preseason training programme. The quality of tackling was much improved and there were numerous moments of individual brilliance, particularly Rory Adams. Credit to the pack who refused to be dominated and call outs to the new number 8 Jamie Hutchings with some intelligent ripping and to James Goodsell and debutant Alex Taylor for their strong tackling throughout the game.

Scorers

Nick Whitley-Jones 1 try & 3 conversions,

Ollie Van Hoeken 1 try,

Adam Crook 1 try.

Man of the Match – Rory Adams