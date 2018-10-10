Do you know a local sport star worthy of a Sussex Sports Awards nomination?

Do you know a local sport star worthy of a nomination for the 2018 Sussex Sports Awards? - Don't delay as time to nominate is running out.

The deadline is fast approaching to cast your entries for this year's event which is being held at The Grand Hotel on Friday, November 23.

The black-tie gala dinner, organised by Active Sussex, will celebrate the achievements made by Sussex sports stars.

The nomination deadline is at midday, Friday, October 19, and Active Sussex is encouraging the public to cast their votes for those who deserve to have their efforts, loyalty, talent, and determination, showcased at the event.

The 2018 Sussex Sports Awards will also welcome a special guest host – Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, who charmed the world at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Winning a Sussex Sports Award has also proven to be a springboard to help local athletes fulfill their sporting ambitions.

The full list of categories that nominations can be made for is Create Development Active Primary School of the Year, Everyone Active Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, The Grand Hotel Community Impact Award, University of Brighton Disabled Sports Personality of the Year, Wave Leisure Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award, Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year, Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Team of the Year, BBC Sussex Unsung Hero Award, Sussex County FA Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year and the Platinum Publishing Group Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Nominations can be made at: https://www.activesussex.org/news-events/ssa2018/nominations-form

Active Sussex CEO Sadie Mason said: “The Sussex Sports Awards represents the one and only opportunity in the year to recognise and celebrate the achievements of sports coaches, volunteers, athletes, clubs, teams, schools, projects – the list could go on and on!

"However, with the deadline fast approaching, I encourage anyone who wants to cast a vote to do as soon as possible. This is the opportunity to recognise these grassroot heroes and highlight the key role they play in Sussex sport.”