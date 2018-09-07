Double celebrations for champions Pevensey

Pevensey Cricket Club chairman Rob Adams was full of praise for his players as the first team and second team were both promoted from their respective divisions as champions.

The firsts won their final match against Polegate and Stone Cross to clinch the Division seven East title while the seconds went the entire campaign without dropping a point in Division 14.

Dominic Simes cracked an unbeaten 116 as the seconds won their final match of the season against East Dean seconds. “It’s been a fantastic season for both sides and the club as a whole. The firsts had not won a division in my memory and for the seconds to go through a whole season without dropping a point is unprecedented.

“There is a great family atmosphere at Pev, and with our young players starting to hold their own in adult cricket, I’m excited for the future.”

Pevensey sealed it against Polegate and Stone Cross last Saturday.

Pevensey topped the table with 444 points leading the way ahead of second placed St Peters Brighton who finished on 432.

Polegate ended their campaign in sixth place while Hellingly finished bottom and were relegated alongside Maresfield.

Polegate won the toss at the Wannock Road Recreation Ground, decided on a bat but were soon in trouble and finished on 113 all out from 39 overs.

No 3 bat Andrew Johnson top scored for Polegate with 32. Simon Palmer once again proved a key man with the ball for Pevensey as he claimed 4-31 from nine overs and there were also three wickets for Zjac Pieterse who conceded just nine runs from his spell of bowling.

Graeme Corbishley took two wickets as he accounted for Michael Higgs and Emmett Johnson.

Pevensey rattled off the required runs in 24.4 overs. Chris Loveland top scored with 31 while opener David Beck made 28.

Polegate’s Geoff Hover took 2-17 and there was a wicket each for Jared Wicking and Johnson.