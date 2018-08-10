Double centurion Hockley targets league title

By Derren Howard

Double centurion James Hockley insists Eastbourne have four more cup finals in their quest to land the Sussex Premier League title.

Hockley’s remarkable innings of 240 against Brighton at the Saffrons last Saturday saw Eastbourne record their sixth consecutive league victory and move up to second in the table, behind Roffey, with four games remaining.

Tomorrow (Saturday) they travel to Middleton who are fourth from bottom in the standings. “We are in good form,” said Hockley. “Six wins on the bounce is a great achievement but we know we still have to focus. We have four cup finals coming up and if we can win them all, then we are champions. That is a great position for us to be in and a great opportunity.

“Jacob (Smith) has been terrific as captain. I sat down with him at the start of the season and he had a clear idea of what he wanted to achieve and how to go about it.

“As a young captain he has been tremendous and managed the team very well.”

Hockley admitted he may well be a target for Middleton’s bowlers following his 240 against Brighton.

“Obviously I’m confident and keen to get out there again. But it’s a new pitch, new bowlers and a new challenge. They may target me but you just have to play each ball. Also we have proved this season that we have many players in the team capable of winning matches.”

