Double delight for Haywards Heath after side-by-side league wins

Haywards Heath bowlers enjoyed a rare double success as their Mid Sussex and John Spriggs League teams enjoyed convincing wins on adjoining rinks at Beech Hurst.

The Mid Sussex squad had a clean sweep of wins, defeating Crawley Town 71-40 to take all 10 points, while in the John Spriggs, the overall margin was greater but Heath earned only eight points after one Uckfield foursome staged a miraculous comeback to take one of the three games.

Neville Dalton’s rink – which included Fiona Burman, Tara de Silva and Graham Barton - cruised to the biggest win, despite losing the first four ends. With Graham Barton in superb form, they won all but two of the remaining 14 to defeat their opponents 24-7.

John Box, with Jennie Evans, Graham Brown and Marge Breading, also won convincingly – 26-14 – but Anne Bosman’s team, which included Mark Gooch, Paul Palmer and Tony Jarvis, had to stave off a late fightback to pip their opponents 21-19, thanks mainly to a four on the penultimate end.

While Heath also won by a big margin in the John Spriggs League – 66-40 – there was a superb fightback in Uckfield's sole victory of the night.

Nicola Coles, with Jacquie Kelly, Ken Starnes and Mark Howell, were leading 14-3 after 10 but failed to take another point as Uckfield reeled off 15 points in eight unbeaten ends to win 18-14.

Basil Larkins and his team scored three fours and a five in their 26-12 win, while Bob Sutton’s four won by an almost identical score.

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst’s Australian pairs team crashed to a heavy defeat in the Nicholas Soames Trophy courtesy of a crushing victory by Saltdean pair Debbie Clements and Phil Oates.

In a remarkable start to their game, they stunned Heath’s Linda and Peter Huntley, going 20-0 up after just 10 ends.

The Huntleys fought back admirably, winning five of the last nine, but were beaten 30-8.

Saltdean won on a second rink, too, but Mark Gooch and Dorothy Glasby avoided a whitewash with a 15-9 victory over Sheila Darling and Dave Riddell, leaving Heath with two points and Saltdean eight.

In friendlies, Haywards Heath won two of the three triples games at Pope’s Mead but still ended up losing.

Bob Sutton’s trio, which included Fiona Burman and Gwen Croft, raced into a 14-1 lead at halfway but lost all nine ends after tea to squeeze home by a single shot - 14-13.

Tony Jarvis, with Jill Hatfield and Peter Burman, also just pipped their opponents, but John Box, Muriel Malins and Mark Gooch lost 23-11 to ensure Pope’s Mead won overall.

At Balcombe, Heath lost two of the three triples games, drawing the third. Nicola Coles’ trio drew 15-15, while Dorothy Glasby’s and John Box’s both lost, giving Balcombe a 59-38 aggregate win.

*Haywards Heath also welcomed a number of people with Alzheimer’s disease for an afternoon’s bowling as part of the club’s contribution to the community.

Around 30 men and women – including some of their carers - joined in under the expert guidance of club members ahead of Heath’s Nicholas Soames Trophy match against Saltdean.

Results:

Nicholas Soames Trophy: HH&BH 35, Saltdean 58 (John Box and Jill Hatfield lost to Jilly McAleese and Paul Garland 12-19; Mark Gooch and Dorothy Glasby beat Sheila Darling and Dave Riddell 15-9; Peter and Linda Huntley lost to Debbie Clements and Phil Oates 8-30)

HH&BH 2 points, Saltdean 8 points

Mid Sussex League: HH&BH 71, Crawley Town 40 (John Box, Jennie Evans, Graham Brown and Marge Breading won 26-14; Neville Dalton, Fiona Burman, Tara de Silva and Graham Barton 24-7; Anne Bosman, Mark Gooch, Paul Palmer and Tony Jarvis won 21-19)

HH&BH 10 points, Crawley Town 0 points

John Spriggs League: HH&BH 66, Uckfield 40 (Nicola Coles, Jacquie Kelly, Ken Starnes and Mark Howell lost 14-18; Bob Sutton, Gwen Croft, Doug Cowell and Bill Mann won 26-10; Basil Larkins, Peter Burman, Jill Hatfield and Phoom Saihom won 26-12)

HH&BH 8 points, Uckfield 2 points

Friendlies:

Pope’s Mead 54, HH&BH 45 (Bob Sutton, Fiona Burman and Gwen Croft won 14-13; Tony Jarvis, Jill Hatfield and Peter Burman won 20-18; John Box, Muriel Malins and Mark Gooch lost 11-23)

Balcombe 59, HH&BH 38 (Nicola Coles, Doug Cowell and Mark Gooch drew 15-15; Dorothy Glasby, Eileen Waddingham and Bill Mann lost 11-29; John Box, Jacquie Kelly and Jill Hatfield lost 12-15)