Double delight for Meads tennis aces

Members at Meads LTC are celebrating promotion for two of their teams as the summer season draws to a close.

The men's first team remained unbeaten in a stunningly successful season, winning five and drawing one in Division 10. They go up as champions after securing a 2-2 draw with Cross in Hand who will accompany them into Division 9 next year as runners-up.

The match on Sunday between the two top teams in the division was a tremendous encounter played on the Meads grass courts in perfect conditions for tennis.

The Meads first pair of Alex Roberts and Zane Axten combined skilfully to take the first rubber in straight sets before just missing out on another success in their second rubber as Cross in Hand prevailed in two very tight sets 7-6, 7-6.

The Meads second pair of Ben Clennell and Elliot Kerr were involved in two lengthy, titanic battles with their opponents. Both their rubbers went to championship tie breaks with fortunes constantly ebbing and flowing as spectators were treated to some high quality tennis over three hours.

In the first contest the Meads pair edged through in the tie break whilst in the second rubber tie break, Cross in Hand took the honours. During the course of the campaign the firsts used eleven players all of whom contributed to an outstanding season.

It has also been a splendid summer for the ladies' first team at Meads who have secured promotion from Division 4 as runners up, just one point behind champions Southdown from Lewes.

Captain Lucy Parkin said: "We had a small squad this season and so I am very proud of the commitment, determination and skill shown by all our players who have combined superbly to take us up into Division 3."