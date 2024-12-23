Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath 33, East Grinstead 5; Heath Rams 26, East Grinstead 2nds 5 An early kick-off meant Heath Rams, led out by skipper Flinn Herbert, had the honour of being the first side to run out from the players’ tunnel of the impressive new Haywards Heath RFC clubhouse.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the filthy conditions, tries from Jack Herbert, Henry Starkey and two from Luca Cavalli saw Heath Rams triumphant in a tough derby against a strong East Grinstead 2s with the home side’s defence outstanding in the second half. Final score 26-5.

Heath 1st XV kicked off 40 minutes later in front of a crowded balcony playing their best game of the season so far to claim a bonus point win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two tries from back row Archie Kane and further scores from captain Wilf Bridges, Evan Herbert and Gabe Moore, four of which were converted by Tom Wharton, saw Heath stretch away to an emphatic victory over their local rivals. Final score 33-5.

Heath senior squads secured a double win against East Grinstead while using their new Clubhouse changing rooms for the first time

A great day for Heath showcasing the talent and determination of the senior squads and coaching team at the club which it is hoped the fantastic new HHRFC Clubhouse will entice others to want to join.

There has been a seven-year campaign to independently raise the funds needed from multiple grant providers, generous corporate and individual donors and many club fundraising events, and at very short notice once sign-off was received, the new clubhouse opened on Saturday.

This was thanks in big part to their amazing build partner Mitchell Design & Construction and Haywards Heath’s own Adelphi Group who together helped the Club regain momentum after the disruption to the project caused by the pandemic. Official opening to follow next Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All new players of all ages and abilities welcome at any time email [email protected]

View from the new Clubhouse balcony

Heath 1st XV: Jack Bull; Will Purdy; James Fleming; Ellis Dubois; Connor Mullins; Otto Serjeant; Archie Kane; Wilf Bridges (capt); Jamie Thurston; Tom Wharton; Jack Flower; Nick Main; Jack Lucas; Gabe Moore; Evan Herbert; Seb Broster; Tom Bishop; Ali Darling

Heath Rams: Harry Edwards; Jack Herbert; Stan Bradford; Henry Dickson; Harry Clarke; Josh Pope; Flinn Herbert (capt); Tom Smith; James Buttle; George Melik; Mitch Day; Josh Mann; Luca Cavalli; Takhy Ndiaye Marrero; Dougie Kern; Oli Schlup; Martin Mcdonagh; Tom Butler; Henry Starkey; Charlie James; Pat Steadman