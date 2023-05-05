Down to the wire! Eastbourne Downs golf competitions are closely contested

'Countback' was required to identify the winner of three of four competitions played at Eastbourne Downs.

Golfers from all sections of Eastbourne Downs G.C. were keen to participate in club competitions following a week of course maintenance.

On Saturday 22nd April the Ladies' 'Coronation 4's' saw Caroline Angella and Nicky Awdry win with 36 points. Second were Laurie Gordon and Kath Lucas and in third place were Domna Myles-Wills and Jan Millward.

Wednesday the 26th April had the Senior section (55yrs and over) play a medal round off the white tees. In a strong turn-out of forty golfers the winner in Division 1 was Barry Wooller with a net 74, pipping Jon Gross (with the lowest gross score of the day) on count-back. Mike Smith finished in third place. In Division 2 the top three places were taken by golfers with the same net score (76). In a count-back Peter Vermaak won from Andy Kirby in second and Jeffrey Willcocks in third.

The clubhouse at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club

On Saturday the 29th April a mixed competition, the 'Wilkie Tankard' was played in a Stableford, better-ball format. Nicky Awdry won her second competition of the week, partnering Paul Staples to a score of 39 points. It took a birdie at the last hole for them to win from Kath Lucas and Alan Bennett (also on 39 points). John and Marilyn Boniface were placed third on 37 points.

