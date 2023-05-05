Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
34 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
8 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Down to the wire! Eastbourne Downs golf competitions are closely contested

'Countback' was required to identify the winner of three of four competitions played at Eastbourne Downs.

By Jon GrossContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Golfers from all sections of Eastbourne Downs G.C. were keen to participate in club competitions following a week of course maintenance.

On Saturday 22nd April the Ladies' 'Coronation 4's' saw Caroline Angella and Nicky Awdry win with 36 points. Second were Laurie Gordon and Kath Lucas and in third place were Domna Myles-Wills and Jan Millward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday the 26th April had the Senior section (55yrs and over) play a medal round off the white tees. In a strong turn-out of forty golfers the winner in Division 1 was Barry Wooller with a net 74, pipping Jon Gross (with the lowest gross score of the day) on count-back. Mike Smith finished in third place. In Division 2 the top three places were taken by golfers with the same net score (76). In a count-back Peter Vermaak won from Andy Kirby in second and Jeffrey Willcocks in third.

Most Popular
The clubhouse at Eastbourne Downs Golf ClubThe clubhouse at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club
The clubhouse at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club

On Saturday the 29th April a mixed competition, the 'Wilkie Tankard' was played in a Stableford, better-ball format. Nicky Awdry won her second competition of the week, partnering Paul Staples to a score of 39 points. It took a birdie at the last hole for them to win from Kath Lucas and Alan Bennett (also on 39 points). John and Marilyn Boniface were placed third on 37 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Sunday the 30th April 60 players teed it up in a medal round for the 'Rust, Artisans, Cooper' competition. Count-back was needed again in Division One in order to separate First and Second place. The winner (net 72) was Neil Knight (Hdcp 10) from Rob Caffrey (Hdcp 6). Third place went to Ross Jay. The lowest gross score was a 76 by Richard Hollands. In Division Two Ben Walsh won with a net 70 from Adrian Norwood (Second) and Rob Johnson (Third) - both with net 71s. Division Three was won by Michael Georgeson (net 71) from Rhys Caille (net 72) and Alan Bennett (net 73).