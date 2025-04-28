Downing Dockers on final day confirms champions Hassocks' Premier Division domination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The final game of the 2024-25 Southern Combination Premier Division season saw champions Hassocks confirm their domination over the division.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 3-1 win at Newhaven took the Robins on to 97 points, the joint-most racked up by any team in 25 years alongside the Horsham side of 2015-16. The second Robins strike at the Trafalgar Ground also saw Hassocks pass the 100-goal mark.

Lee Robinson might have netted his usual goal against the Robins for a Dockers consolation, but it was only the 29th time Hassocks have conceded this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meaning the numbers show James Westlake’s side as having the best attack and the best defence. 31 wins, four draws and three losses tells its own story. And all done without paying any player a penny.

Hassocks in final-day action at Newhaven | Picture by Paul Trunfull

Smart recruitment, fantastic management and a group of players wanting to achieve something nobody else has done for years - winning the Southern Combination League with zero budget - is the secret to the Robins’ success.

Ruari Farrell opened the scoring against Newhaven and he sums up the first of those points better than anyone. Farrell came in from Mid Sussex Premier Division side Lindfield in the summer having never played above that level before.

Twenty goals later and he just about leads Big Alex Fair as Hassocks top scorer; although there is still the small matter of the Peter Bentley League Cup final to come against Crowborough Athletic in a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell struck after 17 minutes in what was a case of third time lucky for the grey haired goose. Having seen two earlier opportunities saved by Jake Buss, Farrell turned on a sixpence in the box before firing past the experienced Dockers goalkeeper.

Newhaven almost responded immediately with Corey Smart setting up Alfie Rogers for a shot placed too close to James Shaw. Fair saw a header blocked on the line by Charlie Connell on 25 followed five minutes later by Dexter Lambert firing over when he probably should have at least tested Shaw.

Farrell was denied the chance to add to his tally when forced off injured a couple of minutes before the break. Morgan Vale took over up top as the first half finished in contentious fashion.

That ultimately led to the somewhat unusual scenes of Dockers caretaker boss Ryan Walton being shown a red card by Peter Andrews as the teams traipsed off, only for the referee to then change his mind and downgrade it to a yellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidents like these have frequently fired Hassocks up on-the-pitch this season. And so it proved once again as the Robins doubled their advantage on the hour mark.

Fair released tall striker Jamie Wilkes down the right. Wilkes returned a pass back to Fair on the edge of the box, where a trademark Cruyff turn left Henry Watson on the ground.

Fair now had the space he needed to slam beyond Buss and bring up the Hassocks century with his 19th of the campaign. One behind Farrell for those keeping track.

A questionable penalty six minutes later handed Newhaven a lifeline back into the game. Alfie Rogers went down in the box and Robinson beat Shaw from 12 yards. In eight games since rejoining the Robins from AFC Whyteleafe, Shaw has conceded only twice - and both were spot kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson hooked just over when the Robins were unconvincing dealing with a corner. Buss then parried away chances from Vale and the rangy Wilkes. Vale made victory safe for Hassocks with three minutes remaining, gobbling up the rebound when Buss was unable to hold a stinging shot from Fair.

Bailie Rogers managed to talk himself into the sin-bin after letting the assistant referee know in no uncertain terms what he thought about Vale’s position in the build up.

Hassocks managed the little time remaining against the 10-man Dockers expertly; just as they have this entire, history-making season.