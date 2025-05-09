Downsman Bowls Club Open Day in Crawley

By Tony Ludrook
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 16:52 BST
Everyone is welcome at The Downsman Bowls Club in West Green, Crawley who are holding an Open Day from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 24th May.

We are promoting lawn bowls as a great way to have fun, get gentle exercise and make friends out in the fresh air.

All you need is flat shoes as everything else will be provided, including refreshments, so come along and have a go.

For more information, please contact club captain, Tony Ludbrook on 07702 463198 or visit our website at www.downsmanbowls.co.uk.

