Dragons lose out in Cup quarter final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The match was played on a frosty afternoon on the excellent 3G pitch at Oriel High School in Crawley. The Dragons were looking forward to seeing off their East Sussex opponents from a step lower in the pyramid, however Town were having none of it. The underdogs came out snarling from the start.
After just ten minutes the visitors took the lead when they broke forward and the skilful Alex Burton put the ball past Rob Woodward in goal. TD did look for an equaliser with Adam Campbell-Stone coming close but it was the energetic Punnetts Town who doubled their lead.
This time it was Macaulay Gray who took advantage after a poor clearance and drove forward from midfield to score after twenty minutes. Gray was the engine in the middle of the pitch for Town.
Virani and Smith were having a difficult time at the back dealing with the lively strike force from East Sussex. On 40 minutes Town got their third of the game and put the contest out of touch for the Dragons. The excellent Alex Burton got his second, making it 3-0.
TD Shipley came out in the second half rejuvenated and knew that an early goal would put them in a decent position for a comeback. They tried to work it down the wings using their speed but the final ball wasn’t accurate enough. Unfortunately, try all they could it was a frustrating afternoon for the Dragons which saw Campbell-Stone pick up a yellow card.
Punnetts Town went through to the semi-finals with a deserved victory.
TD Shipley face a tough away match against second place Jarvis Brook on Sarturday (Jan 18).
A top five finish would be impressive for the newly promoted Dragons.
The GWS Man of the Match was Macaulay Grey from Town for his excellent hard-working performance in midfield.