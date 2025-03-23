TD Shipley beat Jarvis Brook 2-0 in a battle of two in-form sides in SCFL Division 2.

High-flying Brook came into the match after thrashing Southwater 4-0 last week. TD Shipley also won 4-0 last week when they played Upper Beading.

At a grey-skied Dragons Green, on Non-League Day there was a decent crowd to enjoy the contest.

The first half was an even game with both teams creating a few chances. After just 13 minutes the Dragons took the lead.

Jarvis Brook on the attack

The ball was thrown into the mix in the goalmouth, there was a scramble and eventually defensive midfielder Kane Watt prodded home, beating stand-in keeper Eddie Handford.

The Jarvis Brook strikers, Edwards and Edmunds, gave good accounts of themselves, but couldn’t hit the target. Rob Woodward was in a defiant mood, and he made sure nothing was getting past him in the Dragons goal, and even a blow to his head didn’t stop him.

The away team’s holding midfielder, Freddie Holman, had a great game and was unfortunate to be on the losing side. He won his fair share of tackles but couldn’t find the ball to hurt TD.

The Dragons doubled their lead after 56 minutes. They broke forward through the middle and the ball was played to midfielder Kyle Johnson, who had a one on one with Holman in goal and coolly slid it into the corner for 2-0.

With around 15 minutes remaining, Jarvis Brook was awarded an indirect free kick from 10 yards for a back pass. TD had everyone behind the ball and the free kick taker smashed the ball directly into the back of the net. The referee quite rightly disallowed the goal.

Ollie Broad had a few opportunities to finish the game off but couldn’t beat the keeper.

Dragons manager Scott Howe said: “I’m delighted with the victory, it was a tough game, but we deserved the win. The man of the match has been awarded to Kane Watt.”

Next up for TD Shipley is a home fixture against Southwater.