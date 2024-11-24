Draw for Burgess Hill Ladies Hockey 4s
This was an even game which could have gone either way - the teams sharing mid table on the same number of points. With more experience in the team now Hill are starting to play some of their best hockey.
However Wick scored first early in the match with Wendy Caddye and Lucy Fox unable to keep the Wick forwards at bay.
But Hill were quick to respond with Gillian Branagan passing the ball to Becs Marriner whose shot was saved but I.Franklin put the rebound away on the left post to level the score before half time.
Jo Richardson had a great game at left back but Wick continued to harry the defence and they broke through to take the lead again.
It was then that A.Van Stiphout used her speed to push the Wick defence back and after several penalty corners where Hill failed to put away the ball.
Eventually the breakthrough came from a classic training ground drill - Marriner took the shot and the rebound came to Ali Gillham at the top of the D who passed the ball to Meares on the left post and she slotted it into the goal.
Despite continued pressure Hill failed to take the full three points.
Team: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Donovan, Richardson, Gilham, Branagan, Marriner, Mears, Vans Agnew, Franklin, Fox, Van Stiphout
Next week the 4s play Brighton 8s away at Blatchington Mill School at 4.30pm.