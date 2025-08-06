Draw for Hampden Park Ladies

HPTC Ladies 1st Team, L to R : Helen Mitchell, Gemma Game, Jenny Hughes, Nicola Tuson

On Sunday 3rd August Hampden Park Ladies 1st team travelled to Compton's Tennis Club, near Horsham, for their final Summer Doubles League match

It was very cloudy & blustery but the team was lucky to finish the match before any rain came.

Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes beat their 2nd pair, Helen & Paula, 6-2 6-1 & Nicola Tuson & Gemma Game put up a strong fight against their 1st pair, Julie & Flaminia, losing 6-4 6-1. In the 2nd round Nicola & Gemma also beat their 2nd pair 6-2 6-4 but sadly Helen & Jenny just failed to beat their 1st pair by losing the 10 point Championship tiebreak, 6-3 2-6 5-10!

Match result was a fair 2-2 draw leaving Hampden Park in Runners-Up position in the league with 2 remaining matches to be played by other teams.

If you wish to find out more about Hampden Park Tennis club visit www.hampdenparktennis.co.uk