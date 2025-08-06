Draw for Hampden Park Ladies
It was very cloudy & blustery but the team was lucky to finish the match before any rain came.
Helen Mitchell & Jenny Hughes beat their 2nd pair, Helen & Paula, 6-2 6-1 & Nicola Tuson & Gemma Game put up a strong fight against their 1st pair, Julie & Flaminia, losing 6-4 6-1. In the 2nd round Nicola & Gemma also beat their 2nd pair 6-2 6-4 but sadly Helen & Jenny just failed to beat their 1st pair by losing the 10 point Championship tiebreak, 6-3 2-6 5-10!
Match result was a fair 2-2 draw leaving Hampden Park in Runners-Up position in the league with 2 remaining matches to be played by other teams.
