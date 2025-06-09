Drizzle to Dazzle: Johnson and Auld shine bright as Ramblers win again to maintain perfect start

Little Common's 1st XI were looking to extend their perfect start to life in Division 3 on week 5 of the 2025 season when hosting Seaford last Saturday.

Despite a miserable forecast the covers and tarpaulin did a fine job overnight of keeping the wicket dry. Despite this, it was an important toss to win and it went the way of the opposition with Seaford choosing to have a bowl.

A couple of rain stoppages didn’t stop another fantastic batting performance from the Ramblers fuelled by another outstanding Malcolm century (101*), an explosive knock from Kaleb (71) and quick runs from the skipper Jon (37).

With the rain coming in quickly, as soon as Malcolm reached his ton. Jon made the rare decision to declare and try to beat the weather rolling towards the Rec. setting 287-4 from 41 overs.

Little Common 1st XI have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2025 season

It was crucial that 20 overs were bowled so that the Duckworth-Lewis method could be applied to determine a result. So alongside VK (2-11) the spinners got early overs and quickly sped through the match.

VK took two early breakthroughs and once 20 overs had been reached Kaleb (5-23) did the rest of the damage.

The rain did eventually arrive with the visitors 9 down but a long way behind the target. The umpires took both sides off and ended the match in dark, wet & gloomy conditions to confirm another 30pts for our 1st XI and continue their perfect start.

Elsewhere at the club, the 2nd XI match away to Newhaven was abandoned due to the rain.

The 3rd XI also hosted Seaford and won by 3 wickets. Captain Marc Redhead (15*) was there to steer a four to the boundary on the penultimate ball of the match to secure the teams first win of the season and spark jubilant scenes. Matt Greenwood was the pick of the 3rd XI's bowlers with 4-45, whilst Charlie Hemsley (70) & Ben Freeman (47) top scored with the bat.

Little Common's 4th XI lost away to Battle despite two wickets on debut for George Porter.

Next week, all junior sides are back in action and all four adult sides are back on Saturday with the 1st XI travelling to Rottingdean.