Easbourne mayor starts new season for bowls club

Candy Vaughan, Mayor of Eastbourne, started a new season of Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club, in which the club have a new name, new shirts and a new logo.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan, Kicks Off New Indoor Bowls Season with Shirt Presentation

The start of the new indoor bowls season at Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club, was marked by a special event as The Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughan handed over the official club shirts to The Bowls Club’s President Rose Riggs (see picture). The ceremony, held at the Eastbourne Borough club’s premises, was attended by club members, local dignitaries, and enthusiastic supporters.

A Symbol of Unity and Pride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor displays her bowling skills at Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club

The Mayor, in her address to club members, emphasised the importance of local community sports and the role they play in bringing people together. “Indoor bowls is more than just a sport; it’s a community,” she said. “This shirt represents our unity, our pride, and our commitment to excellence.”

New Season, New Beginnings

The presentation of the new club shirts symbolises the beginning of a fresh season filled with promise and excitement. The shirts, designed with the club’s new colours and logo, were received with great enthusiasm by the members. The mayor personally handed over the first shirt to the club’s President Rose Riggs, who thanked The Mayor and expressed gratitude on behalf of all members.

Building on Tradition

Mayor displays her bowling skills at Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club

Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club has 40 years of a rich history and a strong tradition of fostering sportsmanship, friendship and camaraderie. The new season promises to build on this legacy, with plans for various tournaments, training sessions, and social and community events. The club’s Social Secretary, Dave Hawkins, highlighted the importance of these activities in promoting gentle physical fitness and social interaction among members of all ages.

Looking Ahead

As the new season begins, the club is looking forward to welcoming new members and encouraging more people to take up the sport. The Club has an open weekend on September 28th 9:30am – 11:30am and Sunday 29th 2pm-4:30pm. The Mayor’s involvement and the ceremonial shirt presentation have set a positive tone for the months ahead. The club is optimistic about achieving new milestones and continuing to be a pillar of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event concluded with a friendly match, showcasing the skills and sportsmanship of the club members. The Mayor’s presence and the new shirts, name and logo have undoubtedly added a touch of prestige and excitement to the start of the season. Here’s to a successful and enjoyable season ahead for Eastbourne Borough Indoor Bowls Club! For more information – do go to www.eastbourneboroughibc.co.uk