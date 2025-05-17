East and South East Region riders visit Hellingly Lions track

First up the Under 8s and under 10s
There were no Hellingly riders in the under 8s which was won by a rider from Kesgrave Ruby R.
In the Under 10s Hellingly had two riders Noah Davies and Arthur Edwards.
Arthur came 1st in the B final and Noah in his first competitive event managed an impressive 4th the A final.
Next up we had the Under 12s and Under 14s
Samuel Ridey in the Under 12s managed 2nd in the A final
Milo Watts came 2nd in the B Final
Kayde Edward-Ransom in the Under 14s was 1st in the B Final
Finally, we finished with the under 16s, Girls, Under 18s and Vets.
Under 16s saw Dylan Geer 2nd in the A final followed by Harry Ridley who came 3rd.
Under 18s winner Harry Sefton 1st in the A final followed by Paul Edward coming in 2nd.
The Girls was won by Amberley G from Kesgrave
Lastly saw Barrie Geer come 1st in the A final of the Vets.