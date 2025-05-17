East and South East Region riders visit Hellingly Lions track

First up the Under 8s and under 10s

There were no Hellingly riders in the under 8s which was won by a rider from Kesgrave Ruby R.

In the Under 10s Hellingly had two riders Noah Davies and Arthur Edwards.

Arthur came 1st in the B final and Noah in his first competitive event managed an impressive 4th the A final.

Next up we had the Under 12s and Under 14s

Samuel Ridey in the Under 12s managed 2nd in the A final

Milo Watts came 2nd in the B Final

Kayde Edward-Ransom in the Under 14s was 1st in the B Final

Finally, we finished with the under 16s, Girls, Under 18s and Vets.

Under 16s saw Dylan Geer 2nd in the A final followed by Harry Ridley who came 3rd.

Under 18s winner Harry Sefton 1st in the A final followed by Paul Edward coming in 2nd.

The Girls was won by Amberley G from Kesgrave

Lastly saw Barrie Geer come 1st in the A final of the Vets.

1 . Contributed Noah and Arthur in the Under 10's Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dylan and Harry R in action in the Under 16's Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Harry S, Barrie and Paul in action Photo: Submitted