East Dean and Friston Cricket Club member wins Innovation award

The Sussex Cricket Foundation celebrated the remarkable contributions of volunteers at The 1st Central County Ground on Saturday 2nd November, honouring over 150 dedicated individuals and their families with a special dinner, presentations, and a spectacular firework display.

Among the award recipients was Duncan Purvis from East Dean & Friston Cricket Club, who received the prestigious 2024 'Cricket Innovators' award for his outstanding efforts in enhancing the club and community through his innovative idea.

The Cricket Collective, a term coined by the ECB, encompasses the invaluable volunteers who tirelessly support the game of cricket. From scorers and coaches to administrators and community leaders, these individuals play a vital role in the growth and development of cricket. It was a night of celebration as Sussex volunteers were recognized for their inspiring contributions to the sport.

Duncan Purvis was awarded the 'Cricket Innovators' award, which honours individuals who have introduced new ideas or systems to improve their club or community group. Under his leadership, East Dean & Friston Cricket Club has made significant strides in achieving one of its key objectives: ensuring financial sustainability through diversified income sources.

Recognizing the potential of bar revenue as a crucial income stream, Duncan took the initiative to create and manage a bar from the ground up. He dedicated himself to learning essential skills, including food hygiene, acquiring a Club Premises License, sourcing stock from local sponsor Long Man Brewery, and balancing community benefit with profitability in pricing strategies. His efforts have not only transformed the club's financial sustainability but have also fostered a sense of community among club members and local residents.

Through his dedication, Duncan trained over a dozen club members as bar staff, effectively turning the bar into a major income source, surpassing traditional membership revenue. His innovative approach has created a welcoming environment for players, families, and supporters alike, reinforcing the club’s position as a vital hub for the local community.

"We are incredibly proud of Duncan and his achievements," said Club Chairman Jason Woodford. "His vision and hard work have not only strengthened our club financially but have also brought our community closer together. This award is a testament to his commitment to cricket and the values we uphold at East Dean & Friston Cricket Club."

This award for innovation supplements the Club winning the 2023 Cricket Collective award for Environmental Sustainability following the design and installation of an innovative rainwater recycling and wicket irrigation system which significantly reduces water usage in times of drought.

East Dean & Friston Cricket Club play competitive league cricket on Saturdays and friendly village cricket on Sundays in the picturesque East Sussex village of East Dean which is nestled in the South Downs National Park in the shadow of Belle Tout lighthouse between Eastbourne and Seaford. We offer both adult and junior cricket and aim to be known as the most welcoming village cricket club in the local area.