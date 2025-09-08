East Dean beat Hunston for opening-day win

Ollie Osbourne scored debut goal in a tight contest as East Dean won 1-0 away to Hunston Community Club Reserves in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League.

On a day where eight league debuts were made, there was a new look about East Dean.

Dean started slowly and gave away a couple of half chances. With tackles and misplaced passes the game had a very stop and start feel to it early on. Neither team was relaxed or composed enough to settle on the ball and play football.

But Andy Weir, showing his attributes in midfield, stepped up and showed a real bit of quality and a good link-up with Ash Carter set Alfie Barclay in behind, but his shot was saved.

A tight contest in this opening day fixture

The introduction of young Ollie Osborne on the half hour mark really sparked the Dean into action. Linking the midfield to the attack he managed to set Joe Murray in behind only for him to be denied by the bar and the offside flag.

The team looked a lot more relaxed and comfortable from the start of the second half.

Osbourne opened the scoring when, with Dean winning the ball at the back, good play worked its way up to Barclay, who shifted the ball out wide to Andy Weir in acres of space. He hit a shot which rattled the angle of post and bar and it fell to Osbourne to turn it home at the second time of asking after a good initial block.

Dean hold firm at the back

The Dean built into the game with good efforts from Alfie Barclay and Joe Murray but Joby Oram was given his marching orders for dissent – down to 10 with 10 minutes left to play.

With about 5 minutes left, Hunston were thwarted by a “professional foul” from Matt Goff which led to the former Hunston man’s departure. Dean were down to nine with five minutes to go.

A couple of very good reaction saves from Chris Kiddell meant that it was three points on the board for East Dean.

Boss Ben Kemp said: “ I want to win every game, no matter how it looks or what it consists of. This was against my old club but I have nothing but respect for them and the set-up they have is fantastic. So we can take huge confidence from that and look forward to hopefully the start of a cup run against a tough team in Bosham Reserves next week.”