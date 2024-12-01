East Dean edged out as Preston hit late winner

East Dean were edged out by two late goals against East Preston Development to succumb to another league defeat.

East Preston got off to a lively start and took control of the game from the start, putting the home side on the backfoot.

They made it 1-0 after 15 minutes from a free kick from just outside the box.

The first real chance for East Dean came when Ben Pett was put through on goal but his effort was saved by the goalkeeper.

Half way through the half a clash of heads resulted in Jason Houghton requiring a hospital visit and stitched just above his eye.

Chances were limited for The Dean but saw more of the ball in the first half, with the only real chance coming from Adam Yaxley whose effort from the edge of the area hit the bar.

Half time East Dean 0-1 East Preston

Unlike the first half, East Dean did start better and moved the ball around nicely looking for an early equaliser.

Martin Lawrence added a third goal of the season contender in two games as his 30 yard strike beat the goalkeeper.

Pett had another one on one chance but this time his dinked effort was palmed over by the goalkeeper.

Jack Silvester came to the rescue on two occassions as East Preston broke free, but made two great saves.

East Preston then hit the crossbar.

In the final five minutes East Preston broke away and retook the lead before adding a third goal just before the end.

Full time East Dean 1-3 East Preston.