East Dean fall short against Angmering

By Peter Kearvell
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 21:05 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 08:40 BST

East Dean succumbed to another West Sussex League defeat as Angmering took home all three points with a 3-0 victory.

Before the game both sides took part in a minute's silence in respect for Tim Calloway in Dean’s first home game since the sudden passing of the club stalwart.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball in the opening part of the game but had no real opportunities to break the deadlock. The first chance of the game came to Angmering but their headed effort just went wide.

Zane Williams almost broke the deadlock but his free kick ricocheted off the bar. Half an hour in and Angmering took the lead. Dan Richards almost headed in an equaliser after some brilliant skill from Martin Lawrence on the wing, but his effort went narrowly wide.

Family, friends and ex players join in minute's applause for Tim Calloway, who sadly passed away recently
Family, friends and ex players join in minute's applause for Tim Calloway, who sadly passed away recently

In the last few minutes of the half Angmering scored two more arising from East Dean mistakes. The second half lacked many chances for either side apart from an effort from The Dean that hit the post.

East Dean did defend well to keep Angmering’s lead to no more than three but failed to grab any consolation.

