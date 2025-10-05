East Dean secure another win by putting six past Optimus

A brace from Alfie Barclay and Ashley Carter helped East Dean to a 6-0 home victory over Optimus in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League.

With a minute’s silence held for Phil Cooper in Dean’s first game at home since his passing, this was a performance the great man would have been proud of.

Alfie Barcley struck a powerful early effort on goal only to be denied by a good save. Soon, Joe Murray beat his full-back and cutting inside, beat the recovering centre half only to put his effort just wide.

Matt Goff was found in acres of space by keeper Chris Kiddell and turning and playing fast and forward, he found Amir Jamaly, who beat his man and found Goff.

An Andy Weir corner goes in directly - picture by Roger Smith

He found the pass to Barclay who smashed the ball into the top right hand corner.

Corners resulted in good headed efforts from Jason Houghton and Ash Carter but it stayed 1-0 at the break.

A move from back to front ended with the ball popping up off an Optimus arm and a penalty was given. Barclay converted from the spot.

From the restart Optimus went way back to their keeper, but as he went to clear Joe Murray pinched the ball away and tapped in.

Dave Knight clears for the Dean

There were chances for Amir Jamaly, Alfie Barclay and Adam Yaxley which couldn’t be converted.

Andy Weir whipped a ball into the back post and it slotted into the top corner for 4-0.

Ash Carter is having a fine season for East Dean and he got his name on the scoresheet again with a tap-in to make it 5-0 – then a guided header minutes later from a superb Jason Houghton cross made it 6-0. A notable mention goes to Matt Goff as well.