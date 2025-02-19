T-Level Creative Content students at East Sussex College are making history with Lewes FC, working on an ambitious project to deliver a live, multi-camera broadcast of a women's match – a first at this level of football.

Since November 2024, students have been gaining real-world experience in sports broadcasting, working closely with Lewes FC’s media team to develop professional-level match coverage.

Their hard work is set to pay off on March 23, when they will deliver a live broadcast of Lewes FC Women versus Billericay Town. A full rehearsal will take place on Sunday (Feb 23) at the Rooks’ game against Oxford United.

The project comes from a collaboration between Kieran Mahon, Head of Curriculum for the Creative Industries at East Sussex College, and Lewes FC Director Ben Hall, who shared a vision to elevate matchday coverage to a new level.

East Sussex College students working with Lewes FC

The students’ involvement has been hands-on from the start, covering everything from pre-match filming with the Lewes Women’s First Team, manager interviews, match intro sequences and graphics and the telling of the story of Lewes FC.

The College’s media team, including Seb Cox, Rob Cunningham and Jim Lee, have been instrumental in training students and setting up the technical side of the production – a huge challenge in itself. Meanwhile, Ben Hall and his colleagues at Lewes FC have welcomed students into the club twice a week, providing real-world, professional working conditions at the stadium.

Despite the challenges of setting up a multi-camera sports production, students have shown dedication and skill, overcoming technical and logistical barriers to bring their broadcast to life.

Kieran highlighted the importance of working with Lewes FC, saying: “The club has so much in common with ESCG’s PROUD values and is globally recognised for its stance on gender equality and other causes. This was key to a number of our students – who are not football fans! – getting involved.”

ESC students working with Lewes FC

Ben, a voluntary director at Lewes FC, is leading the project for the club. He is also a senior TV executive and currently the Managing Director of David Olusoga’s new production company, Hillgate Films.

He said: “It has been a real pleasure to work with the team from ESC on this ambitious project. When we started, we were not even sure that it was possible, but we are now confident that we will be able to deliver professional, polished coverage of the game!”

With just weeks to go until the first live broadcast, the project is proving to be an incredible learning experience, giving students the skills and confidence to step into the world of professional broadcasting. Stay tuned for March 23, when history is made at Lewes FC.