East Sussex Football League: Five teams advance in Sussex Junior Challenge Cup

Tell us your team news.

A handful of Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League teams are through to round three of the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burwash, Mountfield United, Ninfield II, SC Pass+Move and The JC Tackleway II all came through their second-round ties in the county knockout competition last weekend.

Division One side Pass+Move scored six second-half goals to seal an 8-0 thrashing of Lancing Athletic, who play in Division One of the Brighton, Worthing & District League, away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountfield, from Division Two, saw off Lancing's league rivals Boys Brigade Old Boys 4-1 at Stanley Deason Leisure Centre in Brighton.

Division Four outfit Ninfield recorded a splendid 2-1 success at Mid-Sussex League Division Three South leaders BN Dons Saturday II. Jay Rayan and Lucas Zon were the goal heroes.

Burwash, of Division Three, prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw away to Mid-Sussex League Division Two South club Eastbourne Athletic. William Blaydon was Burwash's scorer.

Tackleway, from Division Two, progressed without even kicking a ball as they were awarded an away walkover against another Brighton, Worthing & District League team, Ovingdean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burwash will make the long trip to Bognor Rovers in the last 32 next month, but Mountfield, Ninfield, Pass+Move and Tackleway will all enjoy home advantage.

Mountfield will host Wakehams Green, Ninfield will entertain Newhaven II, Pass+Move will be up against Cuckfield Town II and Tackleway will face West Chiltington.

Four East Sussex League sides went out of the competition in round two, though, including unbeaten Division One pacesetters Wadhurst United.

Wadhurst were edged out 3-2 at home to West Sussex League Division One team Hunston Community Club in a match which was goalless at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herstmonceux, also from Division One, went down 5-2 at Worthing Town II, of West Sussex League Division Three South.

Division Three high-fliers Pevensey & Westham were beaten 4-2 away to Mid-Sussex League Division Four South outfit Southwick, despite the goals of Jamie Putland and Stuart Potter.

Northiam 75 II, of Division Two, conceded their game away to Wittering United II, another side from West Sussex League Division Three South.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there was action in all of the East Sussex League's five divisions as the vast majority of the programme beat the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Premier Division, second-placed Battle Town's run of five consecutive league and cup wins was ended by a 3-2 loss away to Sidley United.

A stoppage-time winner from Danny Andrews lifted Sidley up a position to sixth and kept Battle three points adrift of leaders Westfield II having now played an extra match.

Sidley earlier led 1-0 through Gary Hempe and 2-1 via a Cam Burgon goal against a Battle side which played for more than an hour with 10 men.

Third-placed Rye Town have registered back-to-back wins for the first time this season after getting the better of Ninfield 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Brown, Oliver Macdonald and Liam Sayer were on target for hosts Rye, who are a point behind Battle having played once more. Jordan Uttley got the Ninfield goal.

Fourth-placed Sandhurst contested a 2-2 draw away to a Jesters Town outfit which had thrashed them 8-2 in cup action four weeks previously.

The goals of Elliot Poole and Muss Camara for Jesters were matched by Toby Wigram and Alfie Field for Sandhurst at Eastbourne Sports Park.

Bexhill AAC missed the chance to close in on Division One's top three as they were sunk 3-1 at home to St Leonards Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Ballard's hat-trick earned seventh-placed Social their second league victory of the campaign. Dale Matthews came off the bench to net AAC's goal.

Victoria Baptists rose into the top five on the back of an 8-1 success against Hawkhurst United at Old Town Recreation Ground in Eastbourne.

James Bellett and Jamie Bunn each netted twice for Baptists, whose other marksmen were Joshua MacDonald, Gary Walke and Ashley Weeks. Leon Fisher replied for the Hawks.

Robertsbridge United surged up from fifth to third in Division Two after outgunning Battle Town II 12-1 at The Clappers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie Bransby-Zachary led the way with a four-goal salvo, George Barrow and Rhys Piggott struck twice each, and Samuel Wilkinson, Josh Goodsell, Tommy Buckley and Danny Turner also got in on the act.

Parkfield, who started the weekend third, dropped below Robertsbridge after giving Catsfield a home walkover - an outcome which lifted the Cats up to fifth.

Three Bexhill AAC II players netted hat-tricks as they went three points clear at the top of Division Three on the back of a 13-0 triumph over 10-man Hastings Athletic.

Dexter Bawn, Harvey Lincoln and Andrew Matthews all scored three for a rampant AAC, while Ben Barton and Aaron Cochrane grabbed a couple each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in a division reduced to 10 teams following the withdrawal of Battle Town Development, Wittersham's scheduled visit from The JC Tackleway III was postponed.

Bexhill AAC III stretched their advantage at the Division Four summit to five points via a 7-1 home win against third-placed Hawkhurst United II.

Two goals apiece from Aidan Crouch and Kenny Hutchinson, and one each by Louis Haffenden, Max Haffenden and Owen Shaw did the damage. Louis Hazell got one back for the Hawks.

Northiam 75 III were 4-3 victors in an entertaining affair at home to Hollington Hawks Youth, whose scorers were Keaton Ali, Harrison Abel and Dang Nguyen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 5-15 (+8 goal difference), Battle Town 6-12 (+6), Rye Town 7-11 (+5), Sandhurst 6-7 (-1), The JC Tackleway 4-6 (-2), Sidley United 6-5 (-5), Ninfield 5-4 (-5), Jesters Town 5-2 (-6). Northiam 75 withdrawn.

Division 1: Wadhurst United 7-19 (+14), Crowhurst II 7-15 (+10), SC Pass+Move 7-15 (+10), Bexhill AAC 8-11 (-3), Victoria Baptists 6-9 (+6), Westfield III 6-8 (0), St Leonards Social 5-7 (-2), Herstmonceux 6-3 (-9), Hawkhurst United 8-0 (-26).

Division 2: Little Common II 8-20 (+33), The JC Tackleway II 5-13 (+28), Robertsbridge United 9-13 (0), Parkfield 9-12 (-2), Catsfield 8-11 (-1), Mountfield United 7-11 (-6), Northiam 75 II 7-8 (-2), Battle Town II 9-0 (-50).

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II 7-17 (+28), Pevensey & Westham 7-14 (+7), Ticehurst 6-13 (+11), Burwash 5-10 (+2), The JC Tackleway III 5-9 (+8), Sedlescombe Rangers 7-6 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 6-6 (-6), Wittersham 6-5 (-5), Hollington United II 4-3 (-6), Hastings Athletic 5-0 (-34). Battle Town Development withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III* 7-18 (+24), Little Common III 7-13 (+6), Hawkhurst United II* 8-13 (-11), St Leonards Social II 7-12 (+4), Robertsbridge United II* 7-12 (+3), Herstmonceux II 5-10 (+14), Northiam 75 III 7-10 (-2), Ninfield II* 6-9 (+7), Hollington Hawks Youth 7-3 (-15), Icklesham Casuals II 7-0 (-30). Hastings Athletic II withdrawn. * = points adjusted

Fixtures - Saturday, November 8 (2pm kick-off)

Premier Division: Ninfield v Sidley United, Rye Town v The JC Tackleway.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v Herstmonceux, Wadhurst United v Bexhill AAC, Westfield III v Hawkhurst United.

Division 2: Battle Town II v Parkfield, Catsfield v Northiam 75 II, Little Common II v The JC Tackleway II, Mountfield United v Robertsbridge United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Hollington United II, Burwash v Sedlescombe Rangers, Hastings Athletic v Ticehurst, The JC Tackleway III v Icklesham Casuals, Wittersham v Pevensey & Westham.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Little Common III, Herstmonceux II v Ninfield II, Northiam 75 III v Icklesham Casuals II, Robertsbridge United II v Bexhill AAC III, St Leonards Social II v Hollington Hawks Youth.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 3rd round: Jesters Town v Storrington Community, TD Shipley v Westfield II.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 2nd round: Ashington Rovers v Victoria Baptists.