East Sussex Football League: Glory for Sandhurst, Little Common and The JC Tackleway

A trio of Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League teams secured silverware last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandhurst and Little Common II were victorious in Hastings & District FA knockout competitions, while The JC Tackleway III clinched the last of the league's divisional titles still up for grabs.

Sandhurst pulled off a splendid 2-1 win against Crowhurst to win the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup at Hastings United FC last Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Thomas Thomson and Alfie Field ensured Premier Division side Sandhurst overcame a Crowhurst team which finished third in the Mid-Sussex League top flight.

Football stock photo

Three days later, Common got their hands on the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup following a penalty shootout triumph over Bexhill AAC II.

The Commoners prevailed 5-4 on spot kicks after a goalless draw with an AAC outfit which is three places and 13 points above them in Division Two.

It was the second dose of cup final disappointment for third-tier champions AAC, who were narrowly beaten by Division One winners Ninfield in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions One/Two) decider last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Tackleway made it two trophies in four days by adding the Division Four title to their Macron Store Hastings Vase success.

The Hastings club needed a win in its final league game to pip Pevensey & Westham by a point and duly got it by a 3-0 margin away to Sovereign Saints Development last Tuesday evening.

Andrew Olorenshaw, Danny Turner and Charlie Coglan were Tackleway's goal heroes against fifth-placed opposition at Shinewater Lane.

Saturday's only scheduled fixture saw Sandhurst receive a home walkover against Punnetts Town in the final Premier Division encounter of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no change to either side's position as a result, with Sandhurst finishing seventh and Punnetts - who featured in three cup finals, winning one of them - third.

There are still two matches left to play in a lengthy 2024/25 season which started way back in August.

The Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup final, between Bexhill AAC III and Ticehurst, will take place at Hastings United FC this Friday night, and another meeting between Little Common II and Bexhill AAC II, this time in the league, will pull the curtain down on proceedings on Saturday afternoon.

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 18-42 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 18-37 (+17), Punnetts Town 18-28 (+22), Westfield II 18-28 (+13), Jesters Town 18-23 (0), The JC Tackleway 18-23 (-5), Sandhurst 18-23 (-7), Sidley United 18-20 (-23), Sedlescombe Rangers 18-15 (-26), Bexhill AAC 18-12 (-28). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 (played-points): Ninfield 16-42 (+44), Northiam 75 16-35 (+31), SC Pass & Move 16-34 (+31), Rye Town II 16-34 (+28), Herstmonceux 16-20 (-11), Hawkhurst United 16-16 (-19), St Leonards Social 16-15 (-19), Crowhurst II 16-5 (-55), Battle Town II 16-4 (-30).

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 15-39 (+27), Victoria Baptists 16-33 (+28), Wadhurst United 16-28 (+13), Little Common II 15-26 (+5), Westfield III 16-26 (-4), Hooe 16-15 (0), Catsfield 16-15 (-8), Parkfield 16-12 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 16-1 (-48). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): The JC Tackleway II 18-44 (+46), Crowhurst III 18-40 (+32), Mountfield United 18-34 (+30), Battle Town Development 18-30 (-11), Burwash 17-27 (+3), Ticehurst 18-23 (+2), Orington 18-20 (-2), Robertsbridge United 18-20 (-11), Westfield IV 18-11 (-41), Hastings Athletic 17-7 (-48).

Division 4 (played-points): The JC Tackleway III 20-49 (+78), Pevensey & Westham 20-48 (+86), Northiam 75 II 20-46 (+57), Bexhill AAC III 20-41 (+42), Sovereign Saints Development 20-33 (+6), Robertsbridge United II 20-27 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 20-21 (-16), Hastings Comets* 20-18 (-7), St Leonards Social II 20-18 (-37), Hawkhurst United II 20-16 (-37), Hastings Athletic II* 20-0 (-179). * = points adjusted.

Fixtures - Friday May 16 (7.45pm)

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup final: Bexhill AAC III v Ticehurst (at Hastings United FC).

Saturday May 17 (2pm)

Division 2: Little Common II v Bexhill AAC II.