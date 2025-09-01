East Sussex Football League: Goals fly in as new season kicks off

The goals flew in on the opening day of the 2025/26 Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season.

The 21 matches across the league's five divisions on Saturday produced a total of 122 goals - an average of almost six per game.

Among the eye-catching scorelines as the strikers were quick to find their shooting boots was an 11-goal thriller in Division One and a 5-5 draw in Division Two.

The standout result in the Premier Division was an entertaining 6-3 win for Westfield II at home to Jesters Town in a contest which was 4-2 at half time.

Jamie Crone netted a hat-trick, Matt Darby bagged a brace and Jay Tomlin was also on target for the Westies, while Tommy Whelan, Muss Camara and Billy Coles replied for Jesters.

Also in the top flight, Battle Town marked their return to the league with a narrow 3-2 victory away to newly-promoted Northiam 75.

Strikes by Glen Carrick, Joseph Trigwell and Charlie Harmer just about won it for Battle. Sebastian Collingwood and William Goodsell were on the scoresheet for Northiam.

The JC Tackleway triumphed by the same scoreline at home to Sandhurst thanks to Nathan Corke's double and a Tom Frazer-Bates finish. Casey Ham and Thomas Thomson retaliated.

Rye Town, who finished second last term, fought back from 2-0 down at the break to salvage a 2-2 draw on their travels against Sidley United.

A penalty and free kick by Charlie Stevens earned Rye a point after Archie Ball and an own goal had seemingly put Sidley in charge at the interval.

In Division One, the forwards were on top at Washwell Lane as Wadhurst United prevailed 6-5 against Herstmonceux.

Harry Bateman and Morgan Norris struck twice each, and Daniel O'Neill and Ryan Watkins were also on the mark for a Wadhurst team which came third in Division Two last time out.

Jake Brown, Curtis Eyres, Charlie Mackay, Artur Mendes and Adam Bartlett all scored for Herstmonceux, yet they still headed home empty-handed.

Crowhurst II enjoyed a resounding 5-1 success at Hawkhurst United, whose consolation was claimed by Leon Fisher.

Joshua Paige, Elliot James and Jack Tiltman were the marksmen for SC Pass+Move in a 3-1 home win over last season's Division Two runners-up Victoria Baptists.

Westfield III were playing in Division Two last term and Bexhill AAC in the Premier Division, yet there was nothing to separate them in a 1-1 draw.

Dylan Phillips was on the mark for the Westies and Harley Thomas for AAC in an early kick-off at The Parish Field.

Mountfield United and Catsfield shared 10 goals at Riverhall, while Little Common II thumped Robertsbridge United 9-0 on the opening day in Division Two.

The goals of Dylan Harley (2), Steven Fortsch, Jon Novis and Joe Lyne for promoted Mountfield were matched by a Braden Tilbury hat-trick and Jacob Jones brace for Catsfield.

Attilio Field's treble, two apiece from Jay Abid and Tristan Hinz, and strikes by Andrew McTear and Taylor Norton fired a rampant Common to the biggest victory of the weekend.

Last term's Division Three champions, The JC Tackleway II, made a strong start at the next level up, seeing off visiting Parkfield 4-0.

Two Wesleigh Peoples goals, and one each from Harley Millward and Cameron Woodley ensured Tackleway picked up where they left off before the summer.

Brandon Smith was among the scorers for Northiam 75 II in a 2-0 away success against Battle Town II.

The JC Tackleway III, champions of Division Four in 2024/25, began the step up to Division Three by winning 5-2 at Sedlescombe Rangers.

The finishing of Luke Woodley (2), Rikki Matthews, Danyal Aldous and Jason Maurice did the damage for Tackleway. Spencer Sharkey was among the Sedlescombe scorers.

Things didn't go quite so well for another promoted team, Pevensey & Westham, as they lost 4-2 away to Ticehurst.

Thomas Buckingham, Danny McGahan, Benjamin Young and Joshua Jevon were the four different Ticehurst scorers, while Stuart Potter bagged both of Pevensey's goals.

Jamie Pelling's brace and a Drew Clifton finish ensured Burwash edged out Icklesham Casuals 3-2 at Swan Meadow, despite Kieron Buss netting twice in response.

Wittersham's return to the league after an absence of several years began with a 2-2 draw on their travels against Bexhill AAC II.

Richard Weller's two goals secured a share of the spoils for Wittersham against an AAC outfit for whom Ben Barton and Frankie Deeprose found the net.

Bexhill AAC III and newcomers Herstmonceux II came flying out of the traps in Division Four with 6-0 victories.

Oscar Ellwood and Harvey Fiore struck twice each, and were joined on the scoresheet by Thomas Gilkes and Owen Shaw as AAC outgunned Hastings Athletic II away from home.

Herstmonceux had six different scorers away to Hollington Hawks Youth, namely Benjamin Akehurst, Carl Barnes, Max Rider, Daniel Robson, Declan Ottley and Khan Stevens.

Robertsbridge United II got up and running with three points, beating another of the new boys, Little Common III, 5-2 at The Clappers.

Two goals each from Jack Dean and James Hopkinson, plus a Matthew Stone strike, got the job done for the Bridge. Riley Dunn and Isaac Standivan notched for Common.

Jason Donoghue plundered all four goals for Hawkhurst United II in their 4-2 home success over Icklesham Casuals II. Jake Hughes and Alfie Clement responded.

Ninfield II were victorious in their first competitive encounter since forming, Dan Tyler (2) and Josh Pool netting in a 3-1 triumph at St Leonards Social II. Jordan Woodley got the Social goal.

Fixtures - Saturday, September 6 (2pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division: Battle Town v Westfield II (1pm), Jesters Town v Ninfield (4pm), Northiam 75 v Sidley United, The JC Tackleway v Rye Town (1pm).

Division 1: Bexhill AAC v SC Pass+Move, Crowhurst II v Wadhurst United, Hawkhurst United v Westfield III (1pm), Victoria Baptists v Herstmonceux.

Division 2: Catsfield v Battle Town II, Parkfield v Mountfield United, Robertsbridge United v Little Common II, The JC Tackleway II v Northiam 75 II (4pm).

Division 3: Battle Town Development v Hollington United II (4pm), Bexhill AAC II v Ticehurst (1pm), Burwash v Pevensey & Westham, Hastings Athletic v Wittersham, Icklesham Casuals v The JC Tackleway III.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Icklesham Casuals II (4pm), Hastings Athletic II v Herstmonceux II, Hawkhurst United II v Ninfield II (4pm), Hollington Hawks Youth v Northiam 75 III, St Leonards Social II v Little Common III.