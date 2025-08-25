East Sussex Football League: Nearly 50 teams set to battle it out as new season ready for kick-off

The 2025/26 Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season is set to kick off this Saturday.

And in a change from the last couple of years when the Premier Division has got underway a fortnight before the other four divisions, all five tiers will start on the same day.

Some 21 matches are scheduled in all, including four in the top flight and four in Division One, as what promises to be another busy and exciting campaign gets up and running.

The total number of teams set to battle it out over the coming eight-and-a-bit months is one fewer than the amount which ended last term at 48, though there are some notable differences.

Last season's Premier Division champions Hollington United and Punnetts Town, who finished third and reached a trio of cup finals, have switched to the Mid-Sussex League, but Battle Town have moved in the opposite direction.

Ninfield and Northiam 75, who filled the top two spots in Division One last time out, have come up to the Premier Division, with Bexhill AAC going the other way.

Sedlescombe Rangers are fielding just the one team in the league this time around, in Division Three, while Wittersham return to the league after several years away and there's a new name in Division Four in the form of Hollington Hawks Youth.

Clubs such as Herstmonceux, Icklesham Casuals, Little Common and Ninfield are all fielding an extra side this season.

Fixtures - Saturday August 30 (2pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division: Northiam 75 v Battle Town, Sidley United v Rye Town, The JC Tackleway v Sandhurst (1pm), Westfield II v Jesters Town.

Division 1: Hawkhurst United v Crowhurst II (1pm), SC Pass & Move v Victoria Baptists, Wadhurst United v Herstmonceux, Westfield III v Bexhill AAC.

Division 2: Battle Town II v Northiam 75 II, Little Common II v Robertsbridge United, Mountfield United v Catsfield, The JC Tackleway II v Parkfield (4pm).

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Wittersham, Burwash v Icklesham Casuals, Sedlescombe Rangers v The JC Tackleway III, Ticehurst v Pevensey & Westham.

Division 4: Hastings Athletic II v Bexhill AAC III (3.30pm), Hawkhurst United II v Icklesham Casuals II (4pm), Hollington Hawks Youth v Herstmonceux II (1pm), Robertsbridge United II v Little Common III, St Leonards Social II v Ninfield II.