East Sussex Football League trio through to Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup last 16

A trio of Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League teams have made it through to round three of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup.

Premier Division sides Battle Town, Jesters Town and Westfield II booked their spots in the last 16 of the county competition by winning their respective second-round ties on Saturday.

Jesters were the most emphatic victors, making the most of home advantage to thump an Angmering outfit lying third in the West Sussex League Premier Division 7-0.

Tommy Whelan led the way with a four-goal salvo, while Elliot Poole, Muss Camara and Jack Dalton also netted for a Jesters team which will host Storrington Community in round three.

Battle pulled off a splendid 2-1 success away to unbeaten West Sussex League leaders Watersfield via the finishing of Shea Potter and Glen Carrick.

Battle will again travel to opposition from the West Sussex League top flight in the next stage next month as they take on Billingshurst II.

Westfield progressed courtesy of a 2-0 home triumph in an all-East Sussex League affair against The JC Tackleway.

First-half strikes by Matt Darby and Jay Tomlin earned 10-man Westfield a last-16 trip to Southern Combination League Division Two table-toppers TD Shipley.

Two East Sussex League clubs went out in round two, however.

Rye Town lost 2-0 at home to Hollington United, last season's East Sussex League champions who are now competing in the Mid-Sussex League Premier Division.

And Ninfield went down 3-1 at home to holders Rustington, who play in Southern Combination League Division Two. James Miriam-Batchelor was Ninfield's marksman.

The rest of Saturday's action involving East Sussex League teams took place in the league, including a 5-1 win for Sandhurst over Sidley United in the Premier Division.

Casey Ham scored a hat-trick against his former team and Alfie Field was also on target for a Sandhurst side which was 3-0 up in 20 minutes and 4-1 ahead at half time.

Simon Tomlinson got one back for Sidley, who have replaced their conquerors at the foot of the top-flight standings.

A 7-3 victory away to Herstmonceux lifted Crowhurst II up to second in Division One - a point behind leaders Wadhurst United having played an extra match.

Oliver Clark and Alexander Marcou netted twice each for the Crows, whose other scorers were Joe Millar, Aston Sweetman and Nathan Dolby.

With Wadhurst not playing, Bexhill AAC had the chance to go level on points at the head of affairs with a win away to Victoria Baptists.

They ended up dropping a spot to third, however, and remaining three points off the pace following a 4-1 defeat at Old Town Recreation Ground.

Two James Bellett goals, and one each from Kyle Daines and Ashley Weeks gave fifth-placed Victoria a second league win in their opening three contests.

Fourth-placed SC Pass+Move kept themselves firmly in touch with the top three by seeing off Hawkhurst United 6-0 at Netherfield Recreation Ground.

Two goals apiece from Charlie Honey and Tyler Smith, and one each by Tomek Frooms and Jordan Johns put Pass+Move within four points of Wadhurst.

In just their second league fixture of the season, St Leonards Social picked up their first points by getting the better of Westfield III 3-1.

Ashley McCann, Cody Syrett and Terry Wollen got the goals for Social at Tilekiln. Sam Way's finish was the highlight of the afternoon for Westfield.

Little Common II once again hit the goal trail as they preserved their four-point advantage at the summit of Division Two.

The Commoners eased to a 7-1 success at Battle Town II, meaning they've now scored 38 goals in six encounters so far this term, five of which have ended in victories.

Taylor Norton (2), Attilio Field, Ben Gardner, William Stonham, Igor Wydra and Jay Abid were Common's marksmen at Tilekiln.

The JC Tackleway II dropped their first points of the campaign - and fell a position to third in the standings - following a 1-1 draw at home to Catsfield.

Jay Bailey was on the scoresheet for Tackleway, but Braden Tilbury's finish denied them a fourth successive league win.

Parkfield climbed above Tackleway into second spot after prevailing 4-3 in an entertaining contest away to Robertsbridge United, despite finishing with 10 men.

Two Josh Harris goals, and one each from Robert Graham and Harry Murphy gave Parkfield the spoils. Ellis Dunga, James Hopkinson and George Barrow scored for the Bridge.

Fourth-placed Mountfield United triumphed by the same score away to Northiam 75 II for their fourth consecutive league and cup win.

Pevensey & Westham went top of Division Three without even kicking a ball as they were awarded an away walkover against Hastings Athletic.

That lifted Pevensey a point clear of previous pacesetters Ticehurst, who were without a fixture and have a game in hand as a result.

Bexhill AAC II are a further point back in third, also having played a match fewer than Pevensey, following their 2-0 away win over Hollington United II.

Harvey Lincoln and Andrew Matthews hit the net for an AAC side which possesses the last remaining unbeaten record in the fourth tier.

Burwash are four points back of Pevensey with two games in hand after outgunning Battle Town Development 9-0 at Swan Meadow to go fourth.

Blake Marchant led the rout with a hat-trick, Finan Smith and Lewis Wheatley struck twice each, and Mark McMahon also got in on the act for Burwash.

The JC Tackleway III slipped from third to fifth following a narrow 4-3 reverse at home to a Sedlescombe Rangers side which is now just a place behind them.

Spencer Sharkey (2) and Sean Lennard were among the scorers for Sedlescombe, as was Danny Turner for Tackleway.

Sean Baker banged in a hat-trick as Icklesham Casuals leapfrogged Wittersham into seventh spot after beating them 6-2.

Thomas Cumber (2) and Archie Brunt also struck for Icklesham, who won both halves 3-1, while Richard Weller and Freddie Barker found the net for Wittersham.

Bexhill AAC III overcame Robertsbridge United II 6-1 at Crowhurst Recreation Ground to replace them at the top of Division Four on goal difference.

Kenny Hutchinson (2), Luke Willard (2), Dean Cawkill and Oscar Ellwood were on the scoresheet for the new top dogs, who led 4-1 at the break. Jacob Boast replied.

A 4-2 home win over Icklesham Casuals II saw St Leonards Social II jump up from fifth to third - and sit just a point adrift of the leading duo.

Jack Buckley and Sonny Dullaway both scored twice for Social, while Jake Hughes and Ashley Newell replied for Icklesham.

Herstmonceux II rose two positions into the top five by virtue of a 3-1 away victory over Hawkhurst United II - one of the teams they climbed above.

Benjamin Akehurst, Ethan Jones and Khan Stevens were the goal heroes for Herstmonceux, who are three points off the top with a game in hand.

Little Common III are the third of four sides on seven points after they prevailed 3-1 at home to Hollington Hawks Youth.

The finishing of Liam Richards, Jason Cochrane and Matthew Gosden did the damage for the Commoners, with Zack Harding providing the Hawks' response.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 3-9 (+5 goal difference), Battle Town 3-6 (+3), The JC Tackleway 3-6 (-1), Ninfield 2-4 (+1), Rye Town 4-4 (+1), Sandhurst 3-3 (0), Jesters Town 3-1 (-4), Sidley United 3-1 (-5). Northiam 75 withdrawn

Division 1: Wadhurst United 5-13 (+10), Crowhurst II 6-12 (+6), Bexhill AAC 6-10 (-1), SC Pass+Move 5-9 (+6), Victoria Baptists 3-6 (+2), Westfield III 5-5 (-1), St Leonards Social 2-3 (-2), Herstmonceux 5-3 (-6), Hawkhurst United 5-0 (-14).

Division 2: Little Common II 6-16 (+32), Parkfield 6-12 (0), The JC Tackleway II 4-10 (+21), Mountfield United 6-10 (-6), Catsfield 5-5 (-1), Northiam 75 II 5-5 (-2), Robertsbridge United 6-4 (-14), Battle Town II 6-0 (-30).

Division 3: Pevensey & Westham 6-13 (+3), Ticehurst 5-12 (+11), Bexhill AAC II 5-11 (+10), Burwash 4-9 (+10), The JC Tackleway III 5-9 (+8), Sedlescombe Rangers 5-6 (0), Icklesham Casuals 5-6 (-1), Wittersham 5-4 (-5), Hollington United II 3-3 (+4), Hastings Athletic 5-3 (-18), Battle Town Development 4-0 (-22).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III 5-10 (+15), Robertsbridge United II 5-10 (+1), St Leonards Social II 5-9 (+4), Ninfield II 4-7 (+8), Herstmonceux II 4-7 (+7), Little Common III 5-7 (-4), Hawkhurst United II 5-7 (-6), Northiam 75 III 4-6 (+1), Hollington Hawks Youth 4-3 (-10), Icklesham Casuals II 5-0 (-17). Hastings Athletic II withdrawn

Fixtures - Saturday October 18 (2pm kick-off unless stated)

Premier Division: Battle Town v Jesters Town (1pm), Ninfield v Westfield II, Rye Town v Sidley United, Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway.

Division 1: Crowhurst II v Hawkhurst United, Herstmonceux v Wadhurst United, SC Pass+Move v St Leonards Social, Westfield III v Victoria Baptists.

Division 2: Battle Town II v Robertsbridge United (3.15pm), Mountfield United v The JC Tackleway II, Northiam 75 II v Catsfield, Parkfield v Little Common II.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v Icklesham Casuals, Pevensey & Westham v Hollington United II, Sedlescombe Rangers v Burwash, The JC Tackleway III v Ticehurst, Wittersham v Battle Town Development.

Division 4: Hollington Hawks Youth v Hawkhurst United II, Icklesham Casuals II v Herstmonceux II, Little Common III v Northiam 75 III, Robertsbridge United II v Ninfield II, St Leonards Social II v Bexhill AAC III.