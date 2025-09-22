East Sussex Football League: Westfield stretch lead after continuing winning start

Westfield II have extended their lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League to three points.

The Westies made it three Premier Division wins out of three with a 2-1 victory away to previously-unbeaten Rye Town on Saturday.

Shayan Chintaloo and Matt Darby were on target for Westfield, while Rob Levett came off the bench to score for Rye in a game where all the goals came after half time.

Battle Town are up to second after two Paul Weatherby strikes and a Mason Collyer finish earned them a 3-0 home success over Sandhurst.

The JC Tackleway are level on points with Battle in third place after ending the two-match undefeated start to the campaign of Sidley United.

Grant Cornelius and Bobby Bowles put Tackleway 2-0 up before Simon Tomlinson got one back for Sidley late on to make the final score 2-1.

Ninfield have four points from two outings following a 3-2 triumph at home to Jesters Town - the team with whom they drew 4-4 in their previous encounter.

Jason Taylor's brace and a Jordan Uttley strike got the job done for Ninfield, who led 3-1 at the break. Tommy Whelan and Elliot Poole replied for Jesters.

Wadhurst United and Bexhill AAC are four points clear of the rest in Division One after both won last weekend to take their points tallies to 10 from a possible 12.

Wadhurst continue to have the edge on goal difference following a 5-1 away win against a St Leonards Social team finally playing its first game of the term.

Ryan Watkins bagged a brace, and Sam Cordner, Morgan Norris and Francis Smith also found the net for the top dogs. Terry Wollen nabbed a consolation for Social.

AAC were pushed all the way by a Hawkhurst United outfit still seeking its first points before narrowly prevailing 3-2 at Bexhill College.

A pair of Joshua Gray goals and one from River-Jay Gray proved just enough for AAC, despite Leon Fisher and Mark Mitchell netting for the Hawks.

SC Pass+Move, who have played one fixture fewer than the top two, are up to third on the back of an entertaining 4-3 success at home to Herstmonceux.

The finishing of Joseph Elliott, Brandon Kovacs, Connor Wood and Callam McLeod narrowly won it for Pass+Move.

Crowhurst II climbed to fourth after ending the three-game unbeaten start of Westfield III with a 1-0 triumph at The Parish Field. Aston Sweetman got the all-important goal.

Little Common II enjoy a three-point cushion at the summit of Division Two having won their opening four fixtures - and amassed a goal difference of +26 in the process.

Their latest win came by a 5-1 margin at previously-unbeaten Catsfield via Attilio Field's hat-trick, and one apiece by Cyrus Abbott and Taylor Norton. Kian Lacey was the Cats' marksman.

A 2-0 home victory over Robertsbridge United lifted Parkfield up to second, although The JC Tackleway II are only three points behind them with two games in hand.

A Josh Harris brace at Eastbourne Sports Park gave Parkfield a third straight success since their opening-day loss at the hands of Tackleway.

Mountfield United celebrated their first third-tier win at the fourth attempt after overcoming Battle Town II 4-1 at Riverhall.

Harry Compton and Michael Morgan netted twice each for Mountfield, who led 2-1 at the break against a Battle side still to get off the mark for 2025/26.

The JC Tackleway III and Ticehurst remain level on points at the head of affairs in Division Three, although Pevensey & Westham have dropped a couple of points behind them.

Tackleway, who are top on goal difference, extended their winning start to three matches courtesy of a 4-1 home triumph over Wittersham. Jack Highams-Keeley struck for Wittersham.

Ticehurst, who have played once more than Tackleway, prevailed 6-4 in a 10-goal thriller at home to Sedlescombe Rangers.

Tommy Whelan (2), Matthew Goldsmith, Joshua Jevon, Darren Nicol and Luca Rosenberg were Ticehurst's goal heroes.

Spencer Sharkey plundered a hat-trick in a losing cause for Sedlescombe, whose other scorer was Adam Bond.

Pevensey started the weekend level on points with Tackleway and Ticehurst, but lost ground in light of a 1-1 draw with Bexhill AAC II.

Josh Kyte's goal for Pevensey was matched by a Ben Barton strike for an AAC team lying fourth having won one and drawn two of its opening three contests.

After starting the season with three straight defeats, Icklesham Casuals got off the mark in style by seeing off Hollington United II 5-1 away from home.

Sean Baker, Blake Henderson, Stanley Coleman, Archie Brunt and Oliver Spain notched for Casuals, while William Spice scored for a Hollington side whose one previous outing produced a 10-0 victory.

Like Icklesham, Hastings Athletic also collected their first points, winning 4-1 on their travels against Battle Town Development.

Two Finlay Lage-Seijo goals, and one each by Conor McManus and Harris Thorogood-Swoffer did the trick for Athletic. Shea Potter provided the Battle response.

Bexhill AAC III and Ninfield II are now level on points at the top of Division Four after the former saw their three-match winning start ended by previously-pointless Hollington Hawks Youth.

Strikes by Jack Swan and Keaton Ali gave the Hawks their first East Sussex League win, with Abdou Njie's goal for 10-man AAC unable to save them from a 2-1 reverse.

Ninfield moved alongside table-topping AAC without kicking a ball as they were awarded a walkover away to Hastings Athletic II.

After starting the campaign with back-to-back victories, Herstmonceux II suffered a 3-2 home loss against St Leonards Social II - and dropped from second to fifth as a result.

Jordan Woodley's double and a Sonny Dullaway finish secured sixth-placed Social a second successive win.

Robertsbridge United II rose to third after edging out Northiam 75 II by an identical scoreline at The Clappers. The goals of Leon Evans and Edward Oliver weren't quite enough for Northiam.

And a 2-1 away success over Icklesham Casuals II lifted Hawkhurst United II into the top four. Charlie Hazell was among the scorers for the Hawks, while Zach Locke struck for Casuals.

Last Tuesday night, Bexhill AAC defeated The JC Tackleway III 5-0 at Westfield FC in the Macron Hub Hastings Community Shield.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Westfield II 3-9 (+5 goal difference), Battle Town 3-6 (+3), The JC Tackleway 3-6 (-1), Sidley United 3-4 (+3), Rye Town 3-4 (+2), Ninfield 2-4 (+1), Jesters Town 3-1 (-4), Sandhurst 2-0 (-4), Northiam 75 2-0 (-5).

Division 1: Wadhurst United 4-10 (+9), Bexhill AAC 4-10 (+3), SC Pass+Move 3-6 (+2), Crowhurst II 4-6 (0), Westfield III 4-5 (+1), Victoria Baptists 2-3 (-1), Herstmonceux 3-0 (-3), St Leonards Social 1-0 (-4), Hawkhurst United 3-0 (-7).

Division 2: Little Common II 4-12 (+26), Parkfield 4-9 (+1), The JC Tackleway II 2-6 (+7), Catsfield 3-4 (0), Northiam 75 II 3-4 (-1), Mountfield United 4-4 (-9), Robertsbridge United 4-1 (-14), Battle Town II 4-0 (-10).

Division 3: The JC Tackleway III 3-9 (+10), Ticehurst 4-9 (+1), Pevensey & Westham 4-7 (+3), Bexhill AAC II 3-5 (+5), Wittersham 4-4 (-1), Hollington United II 2-3 (+6), Sedlescombe Rangers 3-3 (+2), Burwash 2-3 (0), Icklesham Casuals 4-3 (-5), Hastings Athletic 3-3 (-8), Battle Town Development 2-0 (-13).

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III 4-9 (+17), Ninfield II 4-9 (+8), Robertsbridge United II 3-7 (+4), Hawkhurst United II 4-7 (-4), Herstmonceux II 3-6 (+29), St Leonards Social II 3-6 (+3), Northiam 75 III 3-3 (0), Little Common III 3-3 (-6), Hollington Hawks Youth 3-3 (-8), Icklesham Casuals II 3-0 (-13), Hastings Athletic II 3-0 (-30).

Fixtures - Saturday, September 27

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 1st round: Westfield II v Punnetts Town.

ESFL Macron Store Hastings Cup, 1st round: Mountfield United v Parkfield, Ninfield v Crowhurst II, Northiam 75 II v Victoria Baptists, Robertsbridge United v Sidley United, Rye Town v Bexhill AAC, The JC Tackleway v Herstmonceux, The JC Tackleway II v Battle Town II, Wadhurst United v Hawkhurst United.

ESFL Macron Store Hastings Vase, 1st round: Burwash v The JC Tackleway III, Hawkhurst United II v Northiam 75 III, Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill AAC II, St Leonards Social II v Bexhill AAC III, Ticehurst v Ninfield II, Wittersham v Battle Town Development.