East Sussex Village Fun Run to Celebrate 25 Years of Cantering

The twenty-fifth edition of the popular Kings Head Canter five kilometre running event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, 28thAugust. The event which was first held in 1998 is well known for its friendly welcoming atmosphere, catering for ages and all levels of ability, and rewards all finishers with a complimentary drink, courtesy of the Kings Head, the pub in East Hoathly where the race ends.

The point-to-point five-kilometre route starts in the East Sussex village of Chiddingly and involves participants making their way along the scenic but undulating back lanes to arrive at the finish to receive their well-deserved drink. Although classified as a fun run, it is extremely competitive at the front of the field and often attracts the county’s best runners, with several England Athletics representatives included within its list of past winners: Jon Pepper, Paul Navesey, and Caroline Hoyte who has won the women’s category on five occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners often return year after year, with East Hoathly resident Rosemary Akehurst holding the record of completing the Kings Head Canter 5K the most times, which she set at twenty-one finishes between 1999 and 2019. Over this 20-year span, Rosemary’s would often receive the loudest cheer from the large crowd gathered at the finish, especially as she progressed into her eighties. Typically there are around 200 - 250 participants each year, with the supportive carnival atmosphere being an attraction to all ages, so often there are family entries which include multiple generations.

The Kings Head Canter is organised by the East Hoathly and Halland Carnival which organises the spectacular, fiery carnival celebration that occurs the day before Remembrance Sunday each year, to remember those who were lost in the two World Wars, and to fundraise for local charities.