Eastbourne's 2nd X1 lose their unbeaten record but good win for the 3rd X1

Eastbourne 2s unbeaten run ended but Eastbourne 3s secure vital win!

Eastbourne 2nd XI were unable to maintain their unbeaten winning streak in Division 5 East this weekend, suffering an eight wicket loss away to Isfield 1st XI. On the day astronomical

summer officially commenced, Eastbourne 2s missed several key players due to poor availability, which provided beneficial exposure and opportunities to younger players.

2s wicketkeeper Tom Marchant on his way to 62. He has now scored 418 runs in 5 games, averaging 83.6

Visiting skipper Jamie Hamilton called correctly and elected to bat with the sun beating down on the Isfield field. Alongside the division’s leading run scorer Tom Marchant, Eastbourne

made a composed start, successfully negating probing spells from Stef Halsey (0-25) and Zac Coxen (2-37). On a lively pitch, aided by some lateral movement, Isfield bowled accurately but squandered chances in the field. Marchant continued his fine form, moving to a vital 50 featuring exquisite stroke play and aggressive running. Hamilton ably supported the keeper-bat, extending the opening partnership to 119 before Isfield wrestled back the game’s momentum.

Offspinner James Fellows (2-28) accounted for Marchant (62) while seamer Ewan Thornicroft removed Hamilton three balls later, for 47 with a simple caught and bowled. This led to a flurry of wickets, Fellows and Thornicroft (3-22) accounting for Eastbourne’s top and middle order, leaving the away side 125 for 5. Azam Khan (16) and Jacob Kelly (16) slowly rebuilt, Kelly depositing a huge six over the trees.

However, Isfield’s bowlers retained control of the run-rate, seamer Coxen returning to collect two scalps and restricting Eastbourne to 173 for 8 from their allocated 40 overs. Although the score appeared under par, the difficult bouncy wicket presented the home side a potentially challenging chase.

3s opening bowler Teddy Jones who took 3-23 in a crucial win for the 3rd XI

Fellows and David Tungate made early inroads towards the target despite several play and misses off the seaming duo of Ben Hacker (0-33) and Harry Shelton Smith (0-26). In particular, Fellows unfurled a pair of glorious drives, but the introduction of George Jones led to his demise for 29, edging behind to Marchant. Young spinner Sonny Nailor (1-47) adjusted to the step up in divisions brilliantly, picking up Matt Rippengal for 14 and offering good control throughout his eight overs. Fellow youngster Alfie Lulham (0-30) also impressed with his variations - the left-arm spinners demonstrating the depth of talent across the club.

However, Tungate remained and partnered with the aggressive Thornicroft to assume ascendancy of the match despite valiant efforts from Eastbourne’s inexperienced bowling outfit. Tungate reached a well-paced half century, ending on 58 not out while Thornicroft finished 43 not out to wrap up victory with eleven overs spare.

This win for Isfield narrows table-topping Eastbourne’s lead to 28 with Herstmonceux and Isfield having played one match fewer. Meanwhile, Tom Marchant sits as the league’s most prolific batter, assembling 418 runs in just 5 matches, at an average of 83.6!

Eastbourne will be looking to bounce back with a home fixture against Polegate & Stone Cross while Isfield travel to last placed Lewes Priory.

Fortunes fared better for the Eastbourne 3rd XI, who recorded their second win of the season in Division 7 East, completing a nervy 20 run win over St Peters 3rd XI.

Despite being weakened by player promotions to the 1st and 2nd XI’s, Eastbourne amassed 207 for 9 having successfully won the toss and opting to bat on a humid day at the Preston Park Velodrome. Gavin Hornby top scored with 78, featuring 16 boundaries, while young Reed Hornby batted maturely for 28, opening the batting. Several batters made starts but failed to convert as Myles Ahwal was the chief tormentor collecting 4-40 from his allocation.

Yet, it was the final wicket partnership of 43 between young Steven van Rensburg (26 not out) and captain David Trunkfield (11 not out) that would prove decisive, taking the visiting outfit above 200, courtesy of sensible batting and effective running.

In reply, Teddy Jones decimated St Peters’ top order, dismissing Rutherfoord (6), Parle (0) and Tongue (10), executing effective swing bowling. Jones (3-23) was well supported by Ewaz Omarkhil (0-16), setting up the foundations for a tricky run chase. Young leg spinner Shaun van Niekerk continued Eastbourne’s stronghold, removing Mansoor Ahmed (18) and Raffy Yardy (27) with a fine stumping from Jaxon Cumming.

Partnerships from St Peters’ began to form but wickets came at pivotal moments, with Van Niekerk ending his eight over spell with misely figures of 3 for 12. Reed Hornby (1-17) and Steven van Rensburg (1-11) collected their maiden 3rd XI wickets helping close out a narrow 20 run victory, despite an impressive, undefeated half century from Albie Lee (54 not out).

An important win for the Eastbourne 3rd XI, elevating them above the drop zone to 7th in the table, just 23 points shy of St Peters’ in sixth position. Eastbourne 3s host 2nd-placed Iden this weekend, fresh off defeating Little Common, while St Peters’ take the journey to Newhaven.