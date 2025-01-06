Eastbourne and Twickenham share spoils in entertaining clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne returned after the Christmas break to play out a very entertaining 38-38 draw with Twickenham in rugby’s Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex division.

The game started at a very fast pace and the high flying Twickenham got off to a strong start with an early try and conversion.

Eastbourne eventually gathered themselves and replied through Dylan Viles playing at centre, the try was converted by captain Jake Howe to tie the game up after 20 minutes.

The home side had a period of real pressure looking to play wide and stretch the bigger side. Eventually joint man of the match Mason Dowle scored his first of a Hatrick out wide.

Dylan Viles scores for Eastbourne

Dowle crossed again and this time the conversion was kicked before Twickenham scored on the stroke of half time to go into the break with the home side 19-12 up.

Twickenham were very lucky to have 15 men on the pitch following a head shot on Jake Howe which the referee deemed legal to the surprise of many.

Twickenham started the stronger after the break, using their size advantage and Eastbourne’s tackling went a miss for large chunks of the second half. Twickenham scored and converted to take the lead 19-21.

Paul Smith was sent to the bin for 10 minutes after collapsing a maul on the try line to save a certain try. Twickenham looked certain to score next with the amount of pressure they were putting on the home side.

Paul Smith picks and goes for Eastbourne

Mason Dowle had different ideas and went the full length of the pitch after intercepting a pass to score under the sticks for Howe to convert. Owen Davis was next to score for Eastbourne capping off a fine performance and Howe converted to give Eastbourne a 10 point lead.

Unfortunately Eastbourne conceded a pointless yellow card through back-chat to the referee from Ollie Horley. Twickenham then scored 17 unanswered points before they conceded a yellow card and Ollie Horley made up for his earlier childish comment with a powerful run after Eastbourne put Twickenham under real pressure for the last 5 minutes.

New dad Aaron Hossack kicked the final conversion to tie it up and 38-39 was a very fair result on an entertaining day.

Man of the match was shared by Ben Gower, for a superb all round game and a massive tackle count, and Mason Dowle, for his attacking and great defensive work at the back of the field.

Eastbourne travel to KCS Old Boys this coming Saturday for a very tough encounter. Supporters’ places are available on the coach via the website.