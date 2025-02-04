Eastbourne athletes shine at the Sussex Schools Cross Country Championships

Nearly 900 young athletes competed in races across the day in the beautiful sunshine at Waterhall, Brighton.

Gildredge House School were always going to be the favourites to secure the gold team title in the Junior Year 8/9 Boys race, with three of the team training with local athletics club Eastbourne Rovers under the guidance of coach Chris Voice.

The Gildredge House team did not disappoint the crowds. Byron Roberts (Eastbourne Rovers) won the race, having led from the first corner. Securing the gold team title with his teammates Ollie Brophy 7th (Team Bodyworks); Joshua Webster 11th (Eastbourne Rovers); William Guy 17th (Team Bodyworks) and Archie Franklin 19th (Eastbourne Rovers).

Byron was also awarded the newly created Robbie Fitzgibbon Award Trophy, in memory of the former British international athlete.

In the Inter Year 10/11 Girls category Eastbourne Rovers shone with Daisy Connor the clear winner (St Catherine’s College). Freda Pearce 4th (Cavendish School), Evie Lennard 10th (Heathfield Community College), Raya Petrova 6th (Gildredge House) and Katy Brown 12th (Ratton School)

Eastbourne Rovers athletes carried on their winning streak in the Inter Year 10/11 Boys race with George Armstrong-Smith (Cavendish School) taking the win.

Fin Lumber-Fry (Ratton School) had a strong race finishing 4th. Ben Wright 6th (Willingdon School) and Jonah Messer placing 7th (Cavendish School) both finished well. Fintan Pearce finished 6th in the Senior Boys Yr 12/13 race.

The top four from each race automatically qualify for the English Schools Cross Country, being held at Ardingly in Sussex this year, on Saturday, March 15.

The top 20 qualified to compete in the South-east Schools Inter County Cross Country Championships, in Newbury, where they had another opportunity to qualify for the English Schools.

Eastbourne Rovers results from Newbury: Junior Boys – Joshua Webster 70th, Archie Franklin 91st, Inter Girls - Raya Petrova 3rd. Inter Boys - Ben Wright 15th, Jonah Messer 49th, Senior Boys - Fintan Pearce 19th.