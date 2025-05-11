Eastbourne bowler becomes Sussex president

Marilyn Doust of Gildredge Park Bowls Club, Eastbourne, has become President of Sussex Women’s Bowls for 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On May 8, club delegates from across Sussex attended a special day of bowling at Gildredge Park to celebrate Marilyn’s presidency.

A fine sunny day, excellent bowling and a delightful meal provided a fitting start to the bowling season. President Marilyn welcomed the bowlers to the club and commented on how proud she was to take on the Presidential role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As County President Marilyn supports the development of lawn bowls in Sussex as well as supporting the County teams playing in national competitions across England.

Marilyn Doust, new president of Sussex County Women's Bowls

Among many guests were Rosemary Elman Brown former President of Bowls England and Kathy Flood, County Secretary. Women’s bowls is strong in Sussex with 97 clubs across East and the County teams play in many national competitions.

As a county player herself and a coach, President Marilyn has a busy year ahead.