Eastbourne bowler becomes Sussex president
On May 8, club delegates from across Sussex attended a special day of bowling at Gildredge Park to celebrate Marilyn’s presidency.
A fine sunny day, excellent bowling and a delightful meal provided a fitting start to the bowling season. President Marilyn welcomed the bowlers to the club and commented on how proud she was to take on the Presidential role.
As County President Marilyn supports the development of lawn bowls in Sussex as well as supporting the County teams playing in national competitions across England.
Among many guests were Rosemary Elman Brown former President of Bowls England and Kathy Flood, County Secretary. Women’s bowls is strong in Sussex with 97 clubs across East and the County teams play in many national competitions.
As a county player herself and a coach, President Marilyn has a busy year ahead.