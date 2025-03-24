Eastbourne bowlers are off to national finals in Nottingham
It means they qualify for the first time ever for the national final in Nottingham on Thursday, April 17, when they will meet Malvern Hills IBC.
It’s a fantastic achievement and with a coachload of supporters to cheer them on in Nottingham, they have every chance of bringing home the trophy to Sussex.
Following a resounding victory of 133-46 over Eastbourne Borough in the County League, the ladies have finished top of the East Division and will play the winners of the West Division in the final play-off to hopefully repeat their success of last season and become Sussex county champions again.
In the County League (East Division) the men gained victory over Egerton Park by 99-81 and, barring a major mishap against Falaise this coming weekend, will qualify for the final play off against the winners of the West Division and attempt to become overall Sussex county champions for the fourth consecutive year.