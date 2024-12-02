Eastbourne bowlers continue fine form
The men secured victories over Eastbourne Borough 110 ( 6 points ) 78 ( 1 point ) and Egerton Park 120 ( 6 points ) 64 ( 1 point ) to remain undefeated and head the East Division with a total of 17 points.
The ladies had an emphatic victory over Eastbourne Borough 108 ( 11 points ) 36 ( 1 point ) to also remain undefeated and to head Section 2 with a total of 33 points.
In Round 1 of the National Vivienne Trophy the ladies were victorious over Adur 67-54 and will play either Egerton Park or Eastbourne Borough in Round 2 on Thursday, January 9.