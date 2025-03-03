The ladies of Eastbourne & District Indoor Bowls Club continued their success in the national Vivienne Trophy competition with an emphatic 85-61 victory over Egham in the semi final to qualify for the Regional final.

This will be played against Palmerston at Worthing Field Place IBC on Thursday, March 20, and the winners will play in the National finals at Nottingham IBC on Thursday, April 17.

The men (Rob Morphett, Steve Boswell and Andy Hayward) of E&DIBC did not fare so well in the area final of the National Over 50 Triples competition and were narrowly beaten 17-18 by Adur.

However Rob Morphett was successful in the semi-final of the County Singles competition when he beat Andy Smalldridge (Preston) 21-13 and will play Dave Richardson in the final at Horsham IBC this Sunday.

In the ladies’ National competitions Jo Morris is having a tremendous season. Having already reached the last 16 in both the Two Bowl Singles and Over 60 Singles she, along with Pat Bain, has qualified for the last 16 of the Over 60 Pairs competition after beating Carol Williams and Linda Gray (Adur) 12-10.

Their first game in the National finals in Nottingham next month will be against Sharon Lunnon and Pam Smith (Colchester A). In the Area final of the National Over 50 Triples competition Nicki Dale, Linda Stanley and Barbara Graham were beaten 10-21 by Isle of Wight.

In the Ladies County Singles competition Jo Morris overcame her club compatriot Mandy Carrie 21-5 in the semi final to qualify for the final against Clare Stevens (Adur) on April 14.

In the Sussex County Men’s League East Division there was an emphatic away victory of 132-65 over Eastbourne Borough IBC – and E&DIBC head the division by two points over Wealden IBC,